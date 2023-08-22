Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 22
22 August 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 127,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 540.538p. The highest price paid per share was 542.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 539.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0156% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 493,603,568 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 813,452,086. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
3
542.60
08:09:58
303
542.60
08:09:58
1100
542.60
08:14:01
381
542.60
08:14:01
1399
541.40
08:25:23
1230
539.40
08:28:53
1268
539.60
08:32:37
1498
539.40
08:33:17
1526
540.00
08:40:16
1312
539.60
08:43:07
215
539.60
08:43:07
1169
539.60
08:53:32
58
539.60
08:54:10
1569
540.60
09:10:22
606
540.40
09:10:22
607
540.40
09:10:22
1350
539.80
09:18:48
1420
540.20
09:29:33
742
540.60
09:49:08
229
540.60
09:49:08
606
541.60
09:52:51
609
541.60
09:52:51
607
541.60
09:52:51
336
541.60
09:52:51
1376
541.20
09:56:43
1497
540.20
10:02:55
664
540.40
10:16:14
767
540.40
10:16:14
1293
540.20
10:32:03
550
540.60
10:53:07
141
540.60
10:53:07
764
540.60
10:53:07
1382
540.40
10:57:55
284
540.20
11:11:40
1162
540.20
11:11:40
85
540.60
11:33:28
607
540.60
11:33:28
162
540.60
11:33:28
1312
540.40
11:46:50
1386
540.00
11:51:12
1362
540.20
11:54:36
1508
541.00
11:57:45
344
541.60
11:59:37
1013
541.60
12:02:33
984
541.60
12:02:33
318
541.60
12:02:33
1285
541.60
12:03:03
1317
541.60
12:19:34
1350
541.80
12:27:39
166
541.80
12:27:39
6
541.20
12:34:56
1368
541.20
12:34:56
361
541.00
12:44:15
1124
541.00
12:44:15
212
540.60
12:47:02
1272
540.60
12:47:02
1444
540.00
12:56:44
818
540.40
13:15:16
545
540.40
13:15:16
607
540.80
13:20:45
1100
540.40
13:24:51
|
173
540.40
13:24:51
1440
540.40
13:41:06
1507
540.20
13:43:12
1459
540.00
13:44:38
1387
540.20
13:52:27
1285
540.80
14:04:01
1321
540.80
14:07:26
141
540.80
14:10:10
1333
540.80
14:10:10
1518
540.20
14:14:27
1409
540.60
14:25:42
1487
540.40
14:25:43
895
540.80
14:34:32
160
540.80
14:34:32
131
540.80
14:34:32
200
540.80
14:34:32
321
540.80
14:35:13
606
540.80
14:35:13
609
540.80
14:35:13
607
540.80
14:35:13
1457
540.60
14:35:26
667
540.40
14:36:59
600
540.40
14:36:59
1436
540.20
14:41:07
269
540.40
14:46:20
609
540.40
14:46:20
890
541.00
14:48:28
219
541.00
14:49:08
529
541.00
14:49:08
609
541.00
14:49:08
1386
540.80
14:50:00
999
540.20
14:53:05
498
540.20
14:53:05
28
539.60
14:55:00
1281
539.60
14:55:13
1374
539.60
14:59:59
41
539.60
14:59:59
461
540.00
15:02:24
159
540.00
15:02:24
612
540.00
15:02:24
240
540.60
15:05:18
1160
540.60
15:05:18
233
540.60
15:09:35
606
540.60
15:09:35
607
540.60
15:09:35
1523
540.20
15:09:54
700
540.60
15:14:32
572
540.60
15:14:32
95
540.60
15:14:32
1354
540.40
15:14:38
1251
540.40
15:20:21
374
540.60
15:22:58
508
540.40
15:23:01
934
540.40
15:23:01
606
540.40
15:30:51
1578
540.20
15:30:54
1257
540.00
15:31:18
1337
539.40
15:33:55
732
539.00
15:40:38
527
539.00
15:40:38
1601
539.00
15:40:38
1319
539.20
15:45:02
754
539.20
15:45:02
76
539.20
15:45:02
33
539.20
15:45:02
14
539.20
15:45:02
164
539.20
15:45:02
30
539.20
15:45:02
693
539.60
15:46:27
1371
539.60
15:47:03
1087
539.40
15:48:47
420
539.40
15:48:47
11
539.80
15:51:30
1227
539.80
15:52:06
57
539.80
15:52:06
369
540.60
15:57:39
191
540.60
15:57:39
82
540.60
15:57:39
89
540.60
15:57:39
410
540.60
15:59:10
293
540.60
15:59:10
117
540.60
15:59:10
771
540.60
15:59:11
155
540.60
15:59:11
255
540.60
15:59:11
106
540.60
15:59:14
790
540.60
15:59:14
1296
540.40
15:59:44
1449
541.20
16:03:25
1027
541.80
16:07:23
417
541.80
16:07:23
606
541.80
16:07:23
750
541.80
16:07:23
1356
541.80
16:11:05
193
542.00
16:13:56
606
542.00
16:13:56
607
542.00
16:13:56
327
542.00
16:13:56
148
542.00
16:13:56
333
541.80
16:15:53
725
541.80
16:15:53
270
542.00
16:18:17
607
542.00
16:18:17
511
542.00
16:18:17
771
541.20
16:20:00
500
541.20
16:20:00
850
541.40
16:22:47
780
541.40
16:22:47