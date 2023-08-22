Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.08.2023
Hot Stock Mania! CEO-Tweet heizt Spekulation an?!
PR Newswire
22.08.2023 | 18:24
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 22

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC (LEI:549300WWOCXSC241W468)
All information is at 31July 2023 and unaudited.
Performance at month end with net income reinvested

OneMonthThreeMonthsSixMonthsOneYearThreeYearsFive Years
Net asset value2.23.6-3.3-0.643.541.1
Share price2.7-0.2-2.9-2.939.037.6
Russell 1000 Value Index2.33.7-1.02.451.749.9

At month end

Net asset value - capital only:204.57p
Net asset value - cum income:205.16p
Share price:191.00p
Discount to cum income NAV:6.9%
Net yield1:4.2%
Total assets including current year revenue:£164.6m
Net gearing:0.8%
Ordinary shares in issue2:80,229,044
Ongoing charges3:1.01%

1Based on one quarterly dividend of 2.00p per share declared on 2 November 2022 for the year ended 31 October 2022 and three quarterly dividends of 2.00p per share declared on 22 March 2023, 11 May 2023 and 3 August 2023 for the year ending 31 October 2023 and based on the share price as at close of business on 31 July 2023.

² Excluding 20,132,261 ordinary shares held in treasury.

³ The Company's ongoing charges calculated as a percentage of average daily net assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain non-recurring items for the year ended 31 October 2022.

Sector AnalysisTotal Assets (%)
Health Care20.4
Financials19.4
Information Technology13.5
Consumer Discretionary12.1
Industrials9.1
Energy8.4
Consumer Staples6.2
Communication Services3.9
Utilities3.4
Materials3.1
Real Estate1.3
Net Current Liabilities-0.8
-----
100.0
=====
Country AnalysisTotal Assets (%)
United States85.3
United Kingdom5.9
Japan3.9
France1.9
Australia1.8
Canada1.3
Denmark0.7
Net Current Liabilities-0.8
-----
100.0
=====
Top 10 HoldingsCountry% Total Assets
Laboratory Corporation of AmericaUnited States2.9
Cisco SystemsUnited States2.8
Cognizant Technology SolutionsUnited States2.7
Kraft HeinzUnited States2.6
ShellUnited Kingdom2.6
Baxter InternationalUnited States2.6
CitigroupUnited States2.5
CignaUnited States2.5
American InternationalUnited States2.5
Willis Towers WatsonUnited States2.5

Tony DeSpirito, David Zhao and Lisa Yang, representing the Investment Manager, noted:

For the one-month period ended 30 June 2023, the Company's NAV increased by 2.2% and the share price by 2.7% (all in sterling). The Company's reference index, the Russell 1000 Value Index, returned +2.3% for the period.

The largest contributor to relative performance, stemmed from stock selection in industrials, particularly in ground transportation and machinery. Selection decisions in materials also boosted relative performance, with stock selection in containers & packaging proving beneficial. Other modest contributors during the period at the sector level included stock selection in consumer staples and consumer discretionary.

The largest detractor from relative performance stemmed from selection decisions in financials, notably stock selection in insurance weighed on the relative performance. An overweight allocation to health care at the sector level, with stock selection in life sciences tools and services and health care equipment and supplies at the industry level proved costly. Other modest detractors during the period included stock selection in information technology and energy.

Transactions

During the month, the Company purchased Crown Castle, International Flavors and Fragrances and Unilever. The Company exited its positions in PPG Industries, CBRE Group and Charles Schwab.

Positioning

As of the period end, the Company's largest overweight positions relative to the reference index were in the health care, consumer discretionary and information technology sectors. The Company's largest underweight positions relative to the reference index were in the industrials, real estate and materials sectors.

Source: BlackRock.

22 August 2023

Latest information is available by typing blackrock.com/uk/brsa on the internet, "BLRKINDEX" on Reuters, "BLRK" on Bloomberg or "8800" on Topic 3 (ICV terminal). Neither the contents of the Manager's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Manager's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.



© 2023 PR Newswire
