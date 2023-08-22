Hakes Brothers Expands to McAllen, Texas, Unveils Upcoming Alberta Heights Neighborhood

Hakes Brothers, a premier new home builder renowned for its commitment to quality craftsmanship and innovative design, is excited to announce its expansion into the vibrant city of McAllen, Texas.

MCALLEN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / Hakes Brothers, a premier new home builder renowned for its commitment to quality craftsmanship and innovative design, is excited to announce its expansion into the vibrant city of McAllen, Texas. With a proven track record of delivering exceptional homes, Hakes Brothers is poised to bring its signature blend of luxury and functionality to the McAllen region.

Hakes Brothers expands to McAllen, Texas

This expansion is marked by the introduction of the eagerly anticipated Alberta Heights neighborhood, a testament to the Hakes Brothers' dedication to creating exceptional living experiences in sought-after locations.

About Alberta Heights:

Nestled in the heart of McAllen, the Alberta Heights neighborhood is set to redefine modern living in the region. The community is strategically designed to provide homeowners with an unparalleled blend of sophistication, comfort, and convenience. With an array of thoughtfully crafted home designs, prospective buyers can anticipate an exceptional range of customizable options to suit their unique preferences.

Key Features of the Expansion:

Elevated Living: Hakes Brothers Homes is renowned for its commitment to quality, and Alberta Heights is no exception. Every aspect of these homes reflects the company's dedication to providing the highest standard of living. Cutting-Edge Design: The homes at Alberta Heights boast innovative architectural designs that blend seamlessly with the dynamic McAllen landscape, creating a harmonious living environment. Community-Centric: Beyond the homes themselves, Alberta Heights promises a community-oriented lifestyle where residents can enjoy proximity to all of the area's shopping, dining, major employers, and other area conveniences. Investment in McAllen: Hakes Brothers Homes' entry into the McAllen market is a testament to the city's growth potential and reputation as a hub of opportunity and innovation.

"We are thrilled to announce our expansion into the McAllen region with the upcoming Alberta Heights neighborhood," says Christopher Ashley, VP-Corporate Marketing of Hakes Brothers Homes. "Our commitment to quality craftsmanship and homeowner satisfaction aligns perfectly with McAllen's dynamic spirit. We look forward to creating homes that reflect the city's unique essence while providing residents with an exceptional living experience."

Prospective homebuyers, local officials, and media members are invited to stay tuned for more information about the Alberta Heights neighborhood. Hakes Brothers Homes is excited to continue its legacy of building dream homes in a city that values innovation and community.

