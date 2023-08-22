Dassault Aviation: Falcon 6X Receives EASA and FAA Certification

Dassault's Falcon 6X Receives EASA and FAA Certification

(Saint-Cloud, France, August 22, 2023) - Today, the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) issued the type certificate for Dassault's Falcon 6X, followed by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

These certifications conclude a more than two-year-long test campaign during which 1,500 flight hours were logged worldwide. It is a significant step on the path to entry into service for the Falcon 6X, with the first units undergoing final completion.

"The certification of the Falcon 6X is a remarkable milestone for Dassault Aviation. We would like to recognize the EASA and FAA certification teams for their commitment in this demanding process and our customers for their confidence. The Falcon 6X is the first brand new business jet to comply with the latest regulations, which will enhance the safety and security of all new aircraft," said Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation. "The 5,500 nm / 10,200 km Falcon 6X combines the best qualities of Dassault Aviation's world-leading business and fighter aircraft expertise to create the longest-range jet in its class with unparalleled passenger comfort and maximum mission flexibility".

The Falcon 6X is the most spacious, advanced and versatile twinjet in the long-range business jet segment. It has been recognized with various design awards, including the Red Dot Award and the International Yacht & Aviation Award.

