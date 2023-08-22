Momentum Telecom - Atlanta: Momentum Acquires Asset Black

Acquisition Expands Reach of Momentum's Managed Network Offering

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / Momentum, a leading global provider of managed cloud services and next-gen managed network solutions, today announced that it has completed its transaction to acquire Asset Black, a Savannah, Ga.-based managed network provider.

"Today, Momentum and Asset Black unite, merging our strengths and teams into a powerful force for innovation and success," said Todd Zittrouer, CEO at Momentum. "This strategic acquisition opens the combined companies to remarkable opportunities and reinforces our commitment to growth."

"We're thrilled to be joining a leading global managed cloud services provider that closely aligns with our core mission and values," said Asset Black CEO, Mark Weeks, "and we are looking forward to continuing our legacy of excellence and celebrating the future successes of the combined company." Mark joins the Momentum executive leadership team to continue to drive sales and service in the financial services vertical.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Advisors to Momentum on the transaction included: G2 Capital Advisors, Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP, and Wilkinson Barker Knauer LLP.

