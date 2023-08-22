Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock Mania! CEO-Tweet heizt Spekulation an?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
22.08.2023 | 20:38
159 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Momentum Telecom - Atlanta: Momentum Acquires Asset Black

Acquisition Expands Reach of Momentum's Managed Network Offering

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / Momentum, a leading global provider of managed cloud services and next-gen managed network solutions, today announced that it has completed its transaction to acquire Asset Black, a Savannah, Ga.-based managed network provider.

Momentum Telecom - Atlanta, Tuesday, August 22, 2023, Press release picture

"Today, Momentum and Asset Black unite, merging our strengths and teams into a powerful force for innovation and success," said Todd Zittrouer, CEO at Momentum. "This strategic acquisition opens the combined companies to remarkable opportunities and reinforces our commitment to growth."

"We're thrilled to be joining a leading global managed cloud services provider that closely aligns with our core mission and values," said Asset Black CEO, Mark Weeks, "and we are looking forward to continuing our legacy of excellence and celebrating the future successes of the combined company." Mark joins the Momentum executive leadership team to continue to drive sales and service in the financial services vertical.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Advisors to Momentum on the transaction included: G2 Capital Advisors, Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP, and Wilkinson Barker Knauer LLP.

About Momentum:

Momentum is a leading global managed cloud services provider, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions including cloud voice, global connectivity, and managed network solutions including SD-WAN. With a customer-centric approach and history of delivering exceptional results, Momentum empowers businesses to thrive in today's digital landscape.

Contact Information

Elizabeth Hildreth
VP, Marketing
bhildreth@gomomentum.com

SOURCE: Momentum Telecom

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/776049/Momentum-Acquires-Asset-Black

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.