Tchew: Renowned Chef and Entrepreneur Xiang Chen Introduces XIAN Delights LLC's Authentic Teochew Cuisine to US Market

ATHERTON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / Xiang Chen, a prominent Chinese business executive, accomplished chef, and founder of XIAN Delights LLC, is thrilled to announce the launch of his company's flagship product, Beef Meat Ball, in the United States. XIAN Delights LLC, also known as Tchew, is a health food company dedicated to preserving the rich heritage of Teochew cuisine while catering to the evolving demands of health-conscious consumers.

As a founding partner of Turing Future Capital and executive vice president of the presidium of the Chaochung Association, Xiang Chen brings extensive business acumen and culinary expertise to his role as CEO of XIAN Delights LLC. With a lifelong passion for gastronomy, he has diligently conducted global research on ingredients and culinary delights, solidifying his reputation as an expert in the field.

"I believe that good food is all about preserving the true essence of the ingredients," says Xiang Chen. "Through XIAN Delights, I aim to elevate and share the authentic flavors of Teochew gourmet cuisine, passed down through generations, with people from all over the world."

Xiang Chen's culinary journey began at the tender age of 6 when his talent for cooking became evident. At 13, he apprenticed under Chef Sun, a renowned master of Chaozhou cuisine appointed by the State Council of China and recipient of the prestigious World Culinary Award. This invaluable mentorship fueled Xiang Chen's dedication to mastering the art of Teochew cooking and provided him with a solid foundation for his future endeavors.

With XIAN Delights LLC, Xiang Chen seeks to honor his grandmother's cherished meatball recipe, which boasts a rich history spanning almost a century. By introducing the company's signature Beef Meat Ball to the US market, Xiang Chen aims to popularize this traditional dish and enable more people to experience its exceptional taste.

Moreover, Xiang Chen's commitment to excellence extends beyond the kitchen. He delves deep into the upstream aspects of ingredients, meticulously studying the impact of ranches, cattle breeds, temperature, climate, rearing environments, feed, and slaughtering methods on beef. Through rigorous comparative experiments, Xiang Chen handpicks the finest beef raw materials that align with the century-old recipe. The result is an extraordinary masterpiece that seamlessly combines carefully selected cuts of beef with the time-honored formula.

Driven by a vision to bring Teochew cuisine to every corner of the world, XIAN Delights LLC has achieved significant milestones since its establishment in 2020. The company received a series-A investment of 60 million RMB from renowned venture capital firms Source Code Investment and Hillhouse Investment in June 2021. This financial boost allowed XIAN Delights LLC to expand operations, enhance menu offerings, and pave the way for their successful expansion into the US market in November 2021.

Recognized for their commitment to innovation, XIAN Delights LLC received the Best Innovation Product award at the esteemed FoodDaily iSEE award ceremony in March 2022. This accolade highlighted the company's dedication to pushing boundaries and delivering excellence in all aspects of their business.

Furthermore, in December 2022, XIAN Delights LLC was honored to be nominated as the standard rule maker for beef meatballs in China, a testament to the exceptional quality of their products. The company is grateful for the opportunity to set the standard for this beloved dish and to continue sharing the best of Teochew cuisine with the world.

In addition to the acclaimed Beef Meatballs, XIAN Delights LLC offers a range of other delectable products, including Big piece beef paste, mushroom sauce, Salted spices, Hoisin Sauce, Char-siu sauce, and black pepper sauce. Consumers can soon find these exceptional products on the shelves of their local markets across the United States.

As XIAN Delights LLC enters the US market as Tchew, Xiang Chen expresses his enthusiasm, stating, "I am excited to bring the authentic flavors of Teochew cuisine to American homes. Through XIAN Delights, we strive to create a culinary experience that celebrates tradition, quality, and innovation."

About XIAN Delights LLC:

XIAN Delights LLC, also known as Tchew, is a health food company founded in 2020 with the goal of preserving the heritage of Teochew cuisine while leading the health food industry. With a focus on continuous innovation, XIAN Delights LLC utilizes the latest technology and research to create products that meet the evolving needs and preferences of consumers. The company has achieved significant milestones, including securing a series-A investment, receiving industry awards, and being nominated as the standard rule maker for beef meatballs in China.

Name: PR Tchew

Company Name: Tchew

Email: pr@tchew.com

Phone Number: 650-727-5534

SOURCE: Tchew

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/770479/Renowned-Chef-and-Entrepreneur-Xiang-Chen-Introduces-XIAN-Delights-LLCs-Authentic-Teochew-Cuisine-to-US-Market