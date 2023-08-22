Dripping Springs, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2023) - Dorothy Butler Law Firm is thrilled to announce that its founder, Dorothy Lawrence, has been chosen to serve as the Treasurer for the International Women's Insolvency & Restructuring Confederation (IWIRC). This prestigious appointment recognizes Dorothy's outstanding contributions to the legal field and her commitment to empowering women in the legal profession.





As a highly accomplished financial attorney with over 13 years of experience, Dorothy specializes in tax, bankruptcy, and debtor defense. A Louisiana State University Law School graduate, Dorothy further honed her expertise at the University of Denver, earning an LLM in taxation. Settling in Dripping Springs, Texas, to raise her family, Dorothy journeyed from a kitchen-table law firm to the renowned Dorothy Butler Law Firm.

She has consistently been named a Rising Star in Consumer Bankruptcy by Super Lawyers for seven consecutive years and recognized as a Top Attorney in Bankruptcy by Austin Monthly for three years. Beyond her legal prowess, Dorothy's talents extend to the realm of music.





Dorothy's selection as Treasurer for IWIRC showcases her unwavering commitment to women's empowerment in the legal sector.

