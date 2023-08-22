Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock Mania! CEO-Tweet heizt Spekulation an?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 925995 | ISIN: US0214891097 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
22.08.2023 | 22:14
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Altigen Communications, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2023

Revenue increased 11%; GAAP Loss Per Share of ($0.01); Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.00;

Contract extended with largest services customer

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a Silicon Valley-based cloud solutions provider for the Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) and our Customer Engagement as a Service (CEaaS) markets, announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Third Quarter Highlights (Fiscal 2023 versus Fiscal 2022)

  • Net Revenue increased 11% to $3.4 million;
  • Gross margin decreased to 63.3%, compared with 67.8%;
  • GAAP net loss and loss per share of ($0.2) million and ($0.01), respectively, compared to GAAP net loss and loss per share of ($0.01) million and ($0.00), respectively;
  • Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.1 million and $0.00, respectively, compared to $0.2 million and $0.01, respectively.

"Our cloud services revenues, which are still largely concentrated in our legacy solutions, continued to show an incremental increase quarter over quarter", said Jeremiah Fleming, Altigen President & CEO. "In addition, just after the quarter close, the contract with our largest consulting services customer was extended, which represents a significant increase to the prior contract value. We're pleased to see that our investments are starting to pay off and are looking forward to accelerating our growth as we continue to execute on our business plan."

Altigen Communications, Inc., Tuesday, August 22, 2023, Press release picture

  1. Throughout this release, the use of non-GAAP financial measures is intended to provide useful information that supplements Altigen's results in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure at the end of this release.

Altigen Communications, Inc., Tuesday, August 22, 2023, Press release picture

  1. Throughout this release, the use of non-GAAP financial measures is intended to provide useful information that supplements Altigen's results in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure at the end of this release.

Conference Call

Altigen will be discussing its financial results and outlook on a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET). The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 506-0062 (domestic) or (973) 528-0011 (international), conference ID #294551. A live webcast will also be made available at www.altigen.com. To access the replay, dial (877) 481-4010 (domestic) or (919) 882-2331 (international), conference ID #48984. A web archive will be made available at www.altigen.com for 90 days following the call's conclusion.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), based in Silicon Valley, is a leading Microsoft Cloud Solutions provider, delivering fully managed Cloud-based Unified Communications services based on the Microsoft platform. Our SIP trunk services, enterprise customer engagement and innovative cloud contact center solutions seamlessly integrate with Microsoft Teams to enhance and extend the business communications capabilities for our customers. Altigen's solutions are designed for high reliability, ease of use, seamless integration into Microsoft technologies, all delivered as fully managed cloud services. Our solutions are available through our global network of certified resellers. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking information. The statements are based on reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations of management and the Company provides no assurance that actual events will meet management's expectations. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the Company's views of future events and financial performances which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, statements regarding our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and technologies and our ability to accelerate growth and business opportunities. There can be no assurances that the Company will achieve expected results, and actual results may be materially different than expectations and from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements.

Please refer to the Company's most recent Annual Report filed with the OTCQB over-the-counter market for a further discussion of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Carolyn David
Vice President of Finance
Altigen Communications, Inc.
(408) 597-9033
www.altigen.com

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
June 30,
2023
 September 30,
2022
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
 $2,961 $3,232
Accounts receivable, net
 1,184 1,220
Other current assets
 289 206
Total current assets
 4,434 4,658
Property and equipment, net
 4 7
Operating lease right-of-use assets
 302 572
Goodwill
 2,725 2,725
Intangible assets, net
 1,745 1,882
Capitalized software development cost, net
 1,261 1,331
Deferred tax asset
 6,493 6,493
Other long-term assets
 25 37
Total assets
 $16,989 $17,705
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
 $33 $53
Accrued compensation and benefits
 678 364
Accrued expenses
 519 530
Deferred consideration - current
 12 500
Operating lease liabilities, current
 309 383
Deferred revenue - current
 473 566
Total current liabilities
 2,024 2,396
Deferred consideration - long-term
 670 670
Operating lease liabilities - long-term
 23 233
Deferred revenue - long-term
 156 206
Total liabilities
 2,873 3,505
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
 24 24
Treasury stock
 (1,565) (1,565)
Additional paid-in capital
 73,097 72,671
Accumulated deficit
 (57,440) (56,930)
Total stockholders' equity
 14,116 14,200
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
 $16,989 $17,705

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)

 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
 2023 2022 2023 2022
Net revenue
 $3,366 $3,029 $10,199 $8,320
Gross profit
 2,129 2,054 6,477 5,816
Operating expenses:
Research and development
 1,330 1,252 3,879 3,153
Selling, general & administrative
 946 811 3,063 2,583
Operating (loss) income
 (147) (9) (465) 80
Interest expense
 (36) - (36) -
Interest and other income/ (expense), net
 - - - 1
Net (loss) income before provision for income taxes
 (183) (9) (501) 81
Income tax benefit (expense)
 - - (9) (14)
Net (loss) income
 $(183) $(9) $(510) $67
Per share data:
Basic
 $(0.01) $(0.00) $(0.02) $0.00
Diluted
 $(0.01) $(0.00) $(0.02) $0.00
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
 24,690 24124 24,426 23,946
Diluted
 24,690 24,124 24,426 25,509

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)

Nine Months Ended
June 30,
2023 2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net (loss) income
 $(510) $67
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
 3 12
Amortization of intangible assets
 137 131
Amortization of capitalized software
 450 573
Stock-based compensation
 90 82
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable and unbilled accounts receivable
 36 (205)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
 (83) (158)
Other long-term assets
 12 8
Accounts payable
 (20) (12)
Accrued expenses
 325 1,154
Deferred revenue
 (142) 3
Net cash provided by operating activities
 298 1,655
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisition of business
 (225) (4,655)
Capitalized software development costs
 (380) (386)
Net cash used in investing activities
 (605) (5,041)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuances of common stock
 36 35
Net cash provided by financing activities
 36 35
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
 (271) (3,351)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
 3,232 6,799
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
 $2,961 $3,448

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share data)

 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
 2023 2022 2023 2022
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Profit:
GAAP gross profit
 $2,129 $2,054 $6,477 $5,816
Amortization of capitalized software
 134 153 407 482
Acquisition related expenses
 40 43 120 131
Non-GAAP gross profit
 $2,303 $2,250 $7,004 $6,429
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Expenses:
GAAP operating expenses
 $2,276 $2,063 $6,942 $5,736
Depreciation and amortization
 1 3 3 12
Amortization of capitalized software
 13 20 43 91
Amortization of intangible assets
 6 - 18 -
Stock-based compensation
 29 13 90 82
Non-GAAP operating expenses
 $2,227 $2,027 $6,788 $5,551
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income:
GAAP net (loss) income
 $(183) $(9) $(510) $67
Depreciation and amortization
 1 3 3 12
Amortization of capitalized software
 147 173 450 573
Amortization of intangible assets
 46 43 138 131
Stock-based compensation
 29 13 90 82
Deferred tax asset valuation allowance
 - - 9 14
Non-GAAP net income
 $40 $223 $180 $879
Per share data:
Basic
 $0.00 $0.01 $0.01 $0.04
Diluted
 $0.00 $0.01 $0.01 $0.03
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
 24,690 24,124 24,426 23,946
Diluted
 25,691 25,599 25,514 25,509

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items to facilitate a review of the comparability of our core operating performance on a period-to-period basis. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation and amortization expenses, acquisition-related costs, change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance, litigation costs and other non-recurring or unusual charges or benefits that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the core operating performance of our business and to perform financial planning. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that investors benefit from seeing results reviewed by management in addition to seeing GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by facilitating: (i) the comparability of our on-going operating results over the periods presented and (ii) the ability to identify trends in our underlying business.

SOURCE: Altigen Communications, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/775993/Altigen-Communications-Inc-Reports-Third-Quarter-Results-for-Fiscal-Year-2023

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.