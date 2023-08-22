Altigen Communications, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2023

Revenue increased 11%; GAAP Loss Per Share of ($0.01); Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.00;

Contract extended with largest services customer

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a Silicon Valley-based cloud solutions provider for the Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) and our Customer Engagement as a Service (CEaaS) markets, announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Third Quarter Highlights (Fiscal 2023 versus Fiscal 2022)

Net Revenue increased 11% to $3.4 million;

Gross margin decreased to 63.3%, compared with 67.8%;

GAAP net loss and loss per share of ($0.2) million and ($0.01), respectively, compared to GAAP net loss and loss per share of ($0.01) million and ($0.00), respectively;

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.1 million and $0.00, respectively, compared to $0.2 million and $0.01, respectively.

"Our cloud services revenues, which are still largely concentrated in our legacy solutions, continued to show an incremental increase quarter over quarter", said Jeremiah Fleming, Altigen President & CEO. "In addition, just after the quarter close, the contract with our largest consulting services customer was extended, which represents a significant increase to the prior contract value. We're pleased to see that our investments are starting to pay off and are looking forward to accelerating our growth as we continue to execute on our business plan."

Throughout this release, the use of non-GAAP financial measures is intended to provide useful information that supplements Altigen's results in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure at the end of this release.

Throughout this release, the use of non-GAAP financial measures is intended to provide useful information that supplements Altigen's results in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure at the end of this release.

Conference Call

Altigen will be discussing its financial results and outlook on a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET). The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 506-0062 (domestic) or (973) 528-0011 (international), conference ID #294551. A live webcast will also be made available at www.altigen.com. To access the replay, dial (877) 481-4010 (domestic) or (919) 882-2331 (international), conference ID #48984. A web archive will be made available at www.altigen.com for 90 days following the call's conclusion.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), based in Silicon Valley, is a leading Microsoft Cloud Solutions provider, delivering fully managed Cloud-based Unified Communications services based on the Microsoft platform. Our SIP trunk services, enterprise customer engagement and innovative cloud contact center solutions seamlessly integrate with Microsoft Teams to enhance and extend the business communications capabilities for our customers. Altigen's solutions are designed for high reliability, ease of use, seamless integration into Microsoft technologies, all delivered as fully managed cloud services. Our solutions are available through our global network of certified resellers. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking information. The statements are based on reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations of management and the Company provides no assurance that actual events will meet management's expectations. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the Company's views of future events and financial performances which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, statements regarding our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and technologies and our ability to accelerate growth and business opportunities. There can be no assurances that the Company will achieve expected results, and actual results may be materially different than expectations and from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements.

Please refer to the Company's most recent Annual Report filed with the OTCQB over-the-counter market for a further discussion of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Carolyn David

Vice President of Finance

Altigen Communications, Inc.

(408) 597-9033

www.altigen.com

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

June 30, 2023 September 30,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,961 $ 3,232 Accounts receivable, net 1,184 1,220 Other current assets 289 206 Total current assets 4,434 4,658 Property and equipment, net 4 7 Operating lease right-of-use assets 302 572 Goodwill 2,725 2,725 Intangible assets, net 1,745 1,882 Capitalized software development cost, net 1,261 1,331 Deferred tax asset 6,493 6,493 Other long-term assets 25 37 Total assets $ 16,989 $ 17,705 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 33 $ 53 Accrued compensation and benefits 678 364 Accrued expenses 519 530 Deferred consideration - current 12 500 Operating lease liabilities, current 309 383 Deferred revenue - current 473 566 Total current liabilities 2,024 2,396 Deferred consideration - long-term 670 670 Operating lease liabilities - long-term 23 233 Deferred revenue - long-term 156 206 Total liabilities 2,873 3,505 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 24 24 Treasury stock (1,565) (1,565) Additional paid-in capital 73,097 72,671 Accumulated deficit (57,440) (56,930) Total stockholders' equity 14,116 14,200 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,989 $ 17,705

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenue $ 3,366 $ 3,029 $ 10,199 $ 8,320 Gross profit 2,129 2,054 6,477 5,816 Operating expenses: Research and development 1,330 1,252 3,879 3,153 Selling, general & administrative 946 811 3,063 2,583 Operating (loss) income (147) (9) (465) 80 Interest expense (36) - (36) - Interest and other income/ (expense), net - - - 1 Net (loss) income before provision for income taxes (183) (9) (501) 81 Income tax benefit (expense) - - (9) (14) Net (loss) income $ (183) $ (9) $ (510) $ 67 Per share data: Basic $ (0.01) $ (0.00) $ (0.02) $ 0.00 Diluted $ (0.01) $ (0.00) $ (0.02) $ 0.00 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 24,690 24124 24,426 23,946 Diluted 24,690 24,124 24,426 25,509

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (510 ) $ 67 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3 12 Amortization of intangible assets 137 131 Amortization of capitalized software 450 573 Stock-based compensation 90 82 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and unbilled accounts receivable 36 (205 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (83 ) (158 ) Other long-term assets 12 8 Accounts payable (20 ) (12 ) Accrued expenses 325 1,154 Deferred revenue (142 ) 3 Net cash provided by operating activities 298 1,655 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of business (225 ) (4,655 ) Capitalized software development costs (380 ) (386 ) Net cash used in investing activities (605 ) (5,041 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuances of common stock 36 35 Net cash provided by financing activities 36 35 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (271 ) (3,351 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 3,232 6,799 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,961 $ 3,448

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit $ 2,129 $ 2,054 $ 6,477 $ 5,816 Amortization of capitalized software 134 153 407 482 Acquisition related expenses 40 43 120 131 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 2,303 $ 2,250 $ 7,004 $ 6,429 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Expenses: GAAP operating expenses $ 2,276 $ 2,063 $ 6,942 $ 5,736 Depreciation and amortization 1 3 3 12 Amortization of capitalized software 13 20 43 91 Amortization of intangible assets 6 - 18 - Stock-based compensation 29 13 90 82 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 2,227 $ 2,027 $ 6,788 $ 5,551 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income: GAAP net (loss) income $ (183) $ (9) $ (510) $ 67 Depreciation and amortization 1 3 3 12 Amortization of capitalized software 147 173 450 573 Amortization of intangible assets 46 43 138 131 Stock-based compensation 29 13 90 82 Deferred tax asset valuation allowance - - 9 14 Non-GAAP net income $ 40 $ 223 $ 180 $ 879

Per share data: Basic $ 0.00 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 24,690 24,124 24,426 23,946 Diluted 25,691 25,599 25,514 25,509

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items to facilitate a review of the comparability of our core operating performance on a period-to-period basis. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation and amortization expenses, acquisition-related costs, change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance, litigation costs and other non-recurring or unusual charges or benefits that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the core operating performance of our business and to perform financial planning. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that investors benefit from seeing results reviewed by management in addition to seeing GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by facilitating: (i) the comparability of our on-going operating results over the periods presented and (ii) the ability to identify trends in our underlying business.

SOURCE: Altigen Communications, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/775993/Altigen-Communications-Inc-Reports-Third-Quarter-Results-for-Fiscal-Year-2023