CNH Industrial Cleans Up Once Again at Valor Inovação 2023

CNH Industrial has long been a pioneer in innovation for agribusiness, construction and financial services through its brands Case IH, New Holland Agriculture, New Holland Construction, CASE Construction Equipment, Raven and CNH Industrial Capital. On August 1st, the company was elected the most innovative in the Automotive and Large Vehicle Sector and the tenth most innovative in Brazil for the Valor Inovação 2023 Award. The award ceremony took place in São Paulo and brought together companies from the 25 categories evaluated.

The achievement exhibits the maturation of the company's culture of innovation. "This award is the result of day-to-day work, of small and large innovations made by our entire team. We are committed to exceeding market expectations with differentiated solutions for our customers, to develop and make the agricultural and construction sectors increasingly productive and sustainable," said Rafael Miotto, president of CNH Industrial for Latin America.

CNH Industrial has participated in the ranking since 2015, always being among the most innovative in the country and among the leaders of its sector. This year is the fourth time that the company has been in the leadership position, two of them consecutive (2022 and 2023).

In its 9th edition, the Valor Inovação Award evaluates the innovation practices of companies operating in Brazil in different economic activities. The award is promoted by Strategy& - PwC's strategic consultancy - and the newspaper Valor Econômico. According to the organization, CNH Industrial stood out for its patents - it was the private company that filed the most in 2022.

In recent years, CNH Industrial has made important acquisitions valuing the evolution of products and solutions in the sectors in which it operates. In 2021, it acquired Raven Industries, a North American leader in precision agriculture technology. This year, they acquired Hemisphere, one of the global leaders in satellite geolocation systems; took majority control of Bennamann, a British company specializing in disruptive solutions for the circular economy in agriculture; and acquired Augmenta, which operates innovative spraying technology. "It gives you an idea of what we're envisioning for the future and where we want to go. They bring competitive advantage to act in a complete way in precision technology. We want to be leaders in new agriculture and new construction, bringing intelligence to the field and to the construction site," added Miotto.

From left to right: Gregory Riordan, Director of Digital Technologies for Latin America; Darilene Raftopulos, Head of Human Resources for Latin America; Rafael Miotto, President for Latin America; Laura Overall, Vice President of Worldwide Corporate Communications; Carlos Visconti, Open Innovation Manager for Latin America; and Gabriela Lobo, Head of Corporate Communications for Latin America.

