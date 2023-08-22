International WELL Building Institute: IWBI's Dr. Whitney Austin Gray Inducted to ASID College of Fellows, the Society's Highest Honor

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), the global authority for driving market transformation through healthy buildings, organizations and communities, is proud to announce that Whitney Austin Gray, Senior Vice President of Research, has been inducted into the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) College of Fellows, the Society's highest honor bestowed on less than one percent of the ASID membership.

The College of Fellows is an honor extended to ASID members who exceed the standards of the design industry through their continued commitment to the Society. Through these accolades, ASID celebrates design professionals and the industry's ability to make an impact on those for whom they design.

"We couldn't be more pleased to congratulate Dr. Whitney Austin Gray for the well-deserved honor of being named an Honorary ASID Fellow," said IWBI President and CEO Rachel Hodgdon. "Whitney is a highly respected global research leader whose knowledge and passion have been instrumental in driving forward the WELL movement and inspiring design professionals globally to be advocates for public health."

Honorary fellowship is extended to professionals who, while not interior designers themselves, have left an indelible mark on the profession as seen in their active support for the interior design industry. In addition to Gray, the 2023 Honorary fellows include Valerie O'Keefe.

"ASID's fellows embody the Society's ideals through their work in advocacy, mentorship and advancement of the practice. This year's inductees have not only excelled in their careers but, through their work, have influenced and positioned interior design as a profession with the power to impact lives," said Khoi Vo, chief executive officer, ASID. "The successes of these fellows inspire and illuminate the paths of other designers."

At IWBI, Gray leads research that supports best practices in building design and operations, community development and organizational policies that can contribute to improved public health for everyone, everywhere. She led the development of the first case studies focused on the efficacy of the WELL Building Standard (WELL), the world's leading roadmap for creating and certifying spaces that advance health and well-being, helping to launch more than 100 educational sessions related to WELL in more than 25 countries. Gray also led the formulation of IWBI's Global Research Agenda (GRA), which focuses on impactful and timely research areas that link buildings and the spaces between them with health and the human experience. The GRA identifies current gaps and opportunities, introduces a conceptual model to drive research and defines 12 impact topics for additional research to catalyze change - setting the foundation for all facets of IWBI's contributions to research on healthy building design.

Gray was recognized as the first public health professional to receive LEED Accredited Professional (LEED AP) designation, and she was instrumental in shaping the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Health in Buildings Roundtable as a place for leading researchers, professionals and policymakers to convene, share ideas, learn and support initiatives at the nexus of buildings and health. Her lectures, webcasts, trainings and published works have touched tens of thousands of design and health professionals worldwide, building a strong infrastructure of support for those who work to advance better buildings, vibrant communities and stronger organizations. A natural teacher, she is a WELL Faculty member and serves as Adjunct Assistant Professor at Georgetown University's School of Nursing and Health Studies and at its School of Continuing Studies, focused on Urban and Regional Planning, where she is dedicated to inspiring the next generation of design and public health leaders.

"The future of public health depends in large part how we design and operate the spaces where we spend our time," said Gray. "In the many corners of the world I have visited to advocate about WELL and the importance of healthy buildings, I have found designers to be incredibly welcoming, engaged in cutting-edge trends and committed to their mission. It is an honor to be recognized by ASID and it is my hope that the intersection of design and health will continue to be recognized as we strive to help people live their healthiest lives."

