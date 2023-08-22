Barava, LLC: Light Up Your World With the New Barava Smart Light, Now Live on Kickstarter

Immerse Yourself in a Symphony of Light and Sound by Unleashing the Power of Dynamic Themes and Enchanting Colors

MOSCOW, ID / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / Barava, LLC is thrilled to announce the launch of their new groundbreaking lighting innovation, the LED hanging Barava light. Drawing inspiration from beloved retro aesthetics, this imaginative product redefines the traditional light fixture with a host of custom features. The Barava seamlessly blends elevated design and revolutionary technology, catapulting the iconic lamp of the Disco Era into the modern age.

Futuristic Features

Equipped with tap touch controls and an extensive palette of color combinations, the Barava light offers limitless options to match any mood or occasion. The built-in microphone and speaker deliver an immersive music experience, while the accompanying app allows users complete control over the fixture's suite of capabilities.

Not only does the smart hanging Barava light showcase a contemporary design, but it also integrates with Alexa and Google Home, enabling effortless control through voice commands. For those seeking to create a captivating ambiance, up to 1,000 fixtures can be synchronized, providing harmonized lighting and mesmerizing music visualization. The Barava light is available in two variations to suit any aesthetic: a hanging fixture with a ceiling mount or a table stand. This versatility makes it an ideal choice for any home or commercial space.

The Vision Behind the Design

Founder Johnny Betz expressed, "When we set out to design the Barava light, we wanted to create something more than just an aesthetic lamp. The Barava is a fusion of modern design and cutting-edge technology that illuminates your space in a whole new way. It's the perfect embodiment of form meets function, and I can't wait for others to experience it."

More Than a Smart Light

With its high-tech features, polished design, and limitless customization options, this product is poised to redefine lighting concepts. What sets Barava apart from other IoT lighting options is its unique focus on tapping into the emotion of light. While each fixture is meticulously engineered for optimal efficiency and seamless integration, the design exudes a vibrant quality that distinguishes it from the often lackluster lighting choices in the IoT market. Barava is confident that its smart liquid light technology will intrigue both consumers and professionals alike, setting a new standard in the industry.

Barava's highly anticipated Kickstarter campaign is now actively running. Visit the Barava Kickstarter campaign at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/baravalamp/301423298?ref=dkxfpz&token=4972d8d3

About: Barava, LLC is a new leading provider of innovative lighting products. With a commitment to quality and a passion for design, Barava is dedicated to bringing the latest technology to the world of lighting.

Contact: Johnny Betz

CEO at Barava, LLC

info@baravalight.com

www.BaravaLight.com

SOURCE: Barava, LLC

