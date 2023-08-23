Focus Financial Partners Inc.: Brian Cook to Join Focus Partner Firm InterOcean Capital Group, Enhancing InterOcean's Presence in the Nashville Area

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Phillip Brian Cook, Jr will join Focus partner firm InterOcean Capital Group, LLC ("InterOcean"). The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Brian provides investment management and financial planning services to individuals, families and businesses. He will further increase InterOcean's presence and market leadership in Nashville, TN, where InterOcean's corporate headquarters are located. Brian's clients will gain access to InterOcean's deep investment management capabilities, robust operational infrastructure and extensive planning resources.

"I am thrilled to be joining InterOcean, and I am confident that its broad resources and investment management expertise will enhance the value I can provide to my clients," said Brian. "I look forward to working with the InterOcean team to further increase their presence in Nashville."

"We are excited to add Brian to the team," said InterOcean's Co-Founder, CEO and CIO, Rege Eisaman. "We believe our wealth management and investment capabilities will benefit from Brian's deep expertise and excellent reputation, enabling us to enhance the service we can offer our combined client base."

"We are pleased that Brian Cook will be joining InterOcean," said Rudy Adolf, Co-Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "This addition will further strengthen InterOcean's ability to serve clients and build upon its Nashville presence. This announcement also illustrates the value that we provide our partner firms through sourcing and recruiting, which is truly a value-added capability in today's operating environment."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About InterOcean Capital Group, LLC

InterOcean Capital Group, LLC is an independent investment adviser with offices in Nashville, TN, Chicago, IL, Scottsdale, AZ and Detroit, MI. The firm provides personalized asset management and financial planning services to high net worth individuals, families and institutions, and has expertise in the individual selection of equities, fixed income securities and alternative investments. For more information about InterOcean, please visit www.iofinance.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are, and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

