Reveald Earns Coveted Global Tech Innovator in the US Title From KPMG

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / Reveald, a prominent player in the cybersecurity industry, proudly announces its achievement as the US winner of KPMG's Private Enterprise Global Tech Innovator competition, a prestigious recognition granted by KPMG to celebrate innovation and transformative influence.







The KPMG Global Tech Innovator competition acknowledges trailblazing innovators who are reshaping the tech realm. Reveald's pioneering efforts in redefining cybersecurity attracted the attention of industry experts, positioning the company at the forefront among a group of esteemed US finalists.

"Being named the Global Tech Innovator in the US by KPMG isn't just an award; it's a validation of our team's dedication and perseverance to change the way organizations protect themselves. We are immensely proud and deeply honored by this recognition of our approach and success," said Rob Bathurst, Chief Technology Officer at Reveald.

Reveald's methodology revolves around eliminating critical attack paths and threats, setting a new standard for proactive cybersecurity. The company's dedication to revolutionizing cybersecurity operations aligns with KPMG's mission to recognize and amplify the impact of tech innovators on a global scale.

This recognition underscores Reveald's steadfast commitment to excellence and innovation. The company's success echoes its dedication to shaping a secure digital future, made possible through persistent teamwork, cutting-edge technology, and strategic vision.

As Reveald prepares to represent its innovative vision on the global stage in Lisbon this November, the company remains resolute in its mission to drive positive change in the cybersecurity sector. This recognition not only celebrates past accomplishments but also fuels Reveald's determination to push the boundaries of cybersecurity further.

