Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.: Blue Lagoon Announces Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:BLLG); (FSE:7BL); (OTCQB:BLAGF) announces a private placement offering of common shares (the "Private Placement") of up to $500,000 at a price of $0.14 per share.

Proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for exploration activities on the Company's Dome Mountain gold project, as well as general working capital purposes.

Any securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period, in accordance with securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, as applicable. The Private Placement is subject to CSE acceptance.

