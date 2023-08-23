International Designs Group: Leading Surfaces Supplier Continues to Grow Its Footprint

International Designs Group acquires MARVA and European Granite & Marble and adds an additional 10 locations.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / International Designs Group (IDG), an affiliate of Mill Point Capital, is excited to announce the acquisition of Trajus Surfaces. This strategic move reflects IDG's commitment to expanding its presence in the eastern United States and reaching a wider customer base. Trajus Surfaces, comprised of two legacy brands, European Granite & Marble, and MARVA Marble, will join IDG's portfolio, which includes United Materials, LLC (UMI), Construction Resources (CR), and Cancos Tile & Stone. This addition will further strengthen IDG's ability to cater to the surfacing, kitchen and bath, and home products industries.

With European Granite & Marble and MARVA Marble on board, IDG will streamline its efforts to bring high-quality products to the market, solidifying its position as a trusted provider for the design and construction industry.

Mitch Hires, CEO of International Designs Group, expressed his vision for the company to partner with leading material manufacturers and strategically align their operations to meet the needs of the construction and design community. By optimizing its product offering and operational efficiencies, IDG aims to become the preferred supplier for both existing and new customers in the residential, commercial, and multi-family sectors.

Post-acquisition, with the addition of European Granite & Marble and MARVA Marble, International Designs Group will now operate over 50 locations in the eastern United States. This expansion makes IDG the predominant cumulative service provider for the kitchen, bath, and construction industry on the eastern seaboard. With an extensive range of offerings, including tile and slab distribution, custom countertops, glass and mirror solutions, appliances, flooring, garage doors, fireplaces, and lighting fixtures, IDG is poised to be the premier supplier of materials, services, and solutions in the eastern United States.

Mario Persico, President of Trajus Surfaces, expressed enthusiasm for joining the IDG family, citing the company's vision and decades of industry experience. Becoming a part of IDG will enable both European Granite & Marble and MARVA Marble to expand their product offering and enter new markets while maintaining the highest level of service for its loyal customers.

While the financial details of the transaction remain confidential, Trajus Surfaces' leadership and legacy brands will remain intact as they integrate into IDG's family of companies. This integration will provide additional product lines to support their existing and expanding customer base.

About International Designs Group

International Designs Group (IDG), a division of Mill Point Capital, is a leading supplier of top-quality slab and tile materials for the kitchen and bath industry. With a focus on new construction and remodeling markets, we are proud to offer exclusive brands like Pompeii Quartz and Forum Quartz, as well as our own tile label, CTC (Cancos). In addition to distribution, we have showrooms in several eastern U.S. states, including Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, and New York. These showrooms not only highlight and sell our unique slab and tile products but also provide a range of complementary specialty products for the kitchen and bath. Our goal is to provide an efficient and enjoyable experience for our trade partners and homeowners. With our extensive product range and expert service, we strive for an elevated and seamless customer experience. For more information, please visit www.internationaldesignsgroup.com.

About Mill Point Capital

Mill Point Capital LLC is a private equity firm focused on control investments in middle market companies in North America across the business services, IT services, and industrial sectors. Mill Point's experienced team of investors and Executive Partners seek portfolio company value enhancement through rigorous implementation of transformative strategic initiatives and operational improvements. Mill Point is based in New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.millpoint.com.

About Trajus Surfaces

Trajus Surfaces is a group of esteemed natural stone companies committed to providing the finest products and exceptional customer service. With extensive global supply chain knowledge, strong partnerships with renowned quarries, and a comprehensive, seamless approach to service, these companies bring the highest quality stone to customers along the east coast and beyond. Included within Trajus Surfaces are industry leaders Marva Marble and European Granite & Marble. For more information, please visit www.marvamarble.com or www.egmsurfaces.com.

