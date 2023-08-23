Regulatory News:

Focus Entertainment (Paris:ALFOC):

Given the volatility of the share price (FR0012419307 ALFOC) in recent weeks, we felt necessary to provide the following information:

Despite the qualities of the game and because of a very intense competitive environment, the launch of Atlas Fallen, developed by Deck 13, is below initial forecasts.

Deck 13 and Focus Entertainment are currently working on improving the game.

The Group will be able to share additional information by the end of September.

In the meantime, Focus Entertainment will have the pleasure of meeting partners and investors at Gamescom, which is taking place from the 23rd to 27th of August 2023, in Cologne, Germany.

About Focus Entertainment

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT is one of Europe's leading video game publishers and developers. As a publisher of strong brands such as The Surge, SnowRunner, A Plague Tale, Atomic Heart, and Evil West, its vocation is to support leading French and international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT generates 95% of its sales internationally. The Group generated revenues of €194.1 million in 2022/23. For additional information, visit www.focusent.com

