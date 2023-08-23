Aims Power has developed a hybrid inverter for solar-battery systems, with power outputs of 4.6 kW and 9.6 kW and solar input capacities of 6.9 kW and 15 kW.From pv magazine USA Aims Power says it has released two new hybrid inverters, which combine solar inverters and battery inverters for rooftop solar-plus-storage systems. The inverters include a 4.6 kW power output, 6.9 kW solar input model, as well as a larger 9.6 kW power output, 15 kW solar input model. This makes them the right size for most rooftop residential solar arrays. Both products support a maximum PV voltage of up to 660 V. Aims ...

