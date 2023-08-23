Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2023) - Olmstead Properties has announced plans for a significant expansion, with operations progressing into at least one additional state in 2024. The specific state has yet to be determined.

Olmstead Properties Announces Expansion

Founded in 2018 by John (JT) Olmstead, Olmstead Properties has experienced significant growth, with a 100% year-over-year revenue increase, reaching annual revenue of approximately $2 million. With a focus solely on Rural Vacant Land, the company has successfully closed 200 transactions, accumulating 3000 acres bought, and sold property worth $5 million.

In a statement regarding the expansion, JT Olmstead said, "We will be expanding our operation to at least one additional state next year. This expansion will enable us to reach our $10 million top-line revenue goal by the end of 2024. Not only will it open more opportunities in a different market, but it will help to compound the work we've already put in to date."

The expansion follows Olmstead Properties' strategy of making off-market land widely accessible to provide space for new families, small businesses, and local initiatives.

With operations currently spanning more than a dozen states, with particular emphasis on Arizona and Georgia, Olmstead Properties' planned expansion into an additional state aims to continue the company's growth trend and contribute to achieving its revenue targets for 2024.

About Olmstead Properties

Olmstead Properties, founded by JT Olmstead, is a real estate company that focuses exclusively on the buying and selling of rural vacant land. The company's innovative approach relies on direct mail marketing to identify and secure properties, allowing it to double in size yearly. This strategy, combined with Olmstead's passion for real estate, freedom, and innovation, has resulted in 5 million dollars in property sales, 3000 acres bought, and 200 closings, reflecting a strong reputation.

JT Olmstead, a network engineer turned real estate entrepreneur, established Olmstead Properties in 2018. His belief in work-life balance and dedication to his clients and community has positioned the company as an industry leader. With annual revenue of around 2 million dollars and a growth rate of 100%, the company continues to thrive by making off-market land accessible and supporting families, small businesses, and local initiatives.

Contact information:

Olmstead Properties Team

Email: Team@olmstead.properties

Website: olmstead.properties

