GlobeNewswire
23.08.2023 | 09:10
172 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Welcomes Integre Trans to the Baltic First North Market

Vilnius/Riga/Tallinn, Nasdaq Baltic Market, August 23, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:
NDAQ) announces that bonds issued by Integre Trans, a transport and logistics
company, have been admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Baltic First North market
by Nasdaq Vilnius as of today. 

The size of the Integre Trans bond issue is EUR 4 million. The bonds' maturity
date is May 5, 2026. They have a nominal value of EUR 1,000 each and an annual
coupon rate of 12% plus 6-month EURIBOR. Interest is paid semi-annually.
Proceeds of the issue will be used to finance new expansion projects and
working capital. 

"We congratulate Integre Trans, which works in transport and logistics, on the
listing of its bonds on Nasdaq Baltic First North. The company's successful
debut on the public securities market is encouraging," says Saulius
Malinauskas, President of the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange. "We wish the new
issuer further success in the capital markets and look forward to working
together with them in the future." 

Integre Trans's successful first bond issue will provide the company with the
capital it needs to finance its operations and growth plans. 

"The bond placement process was a success, as the applications we received to
invest exceeded the planned issue amount. That shows we managed to attract
investors' interest and gain their trust. Raising alternative financing is a
logical step for us to underpin further growth. The proceeds of the issue will
be used for the group's expansion projects," says Žana Kel, the Director of
Integre Trans. 

Orion Securities, an investment banking firm active since 1993, managed the
placement of Integre Trans bonds. Orion Securities' corporate finance team
advised the company, optimally structured the offering and took part in the
fundraising process. It handled the preparatory work, found investors and
facilitated the final agreement. 

Mykantas Urba, Head of Corporate Finance at Orion Securities, says: "After the
successful placement of the EUR 4 million Integre Trans bond issue, we are
taking another step by listing the bonds on Nasdaq First North. This listing
will provide additional liquidity for investors and enable more efficient
dissemination of the issuer's material events and financial information. We are
pleased to contribute in this way to the development of the Lithuanian listed
securities market." 

The Ellex Valiunas law firm advised the company on the bond offering and public
listing. Ellex is also Integre Trans's Certified Advisor for the First North
market. 

"We are delighted to be a strategic part of this highly successful project. We
thank the client for its trust in our team of legal professionals and for the
opportunity to contribute to Integre Trans's ambitious plans for the
development of transport and logistics services in Europe," says Egle
Neverbickiene, an Associate Partner at Ellex Valiunas. 


About Integre Trans

Integre Trans UAB is a transport and logistics services company with branches
in Lithuania and companies in Germany, France, and Poland. The company has a
diversified portfolio of clients and works with a wide range of sectors: food
and beverages, pharmaceuticals, retail and wholesale trade, industry,
manufacturing, chemicals, and more. The main export markets for its services
are in Western Europe: Germany, France, the Benelux countries, Italy, Spain,
and the United Kingdom. 

In 2022, the Integre Trans group's turnover grew by 59% to EUR 165 million,
while its number of employees increased by 50% in the year and 600 new trucks
were added to its fleet. The group's sales revenues have grown by more than 35%
over the last few years, when it has managed to withstand the challenges of
war, driver shortages, the pandemic, and rising fuel and energy prices. 


Ellex Valiunas & Partners

Ellex Valiunas is part of the Ellex network of law firms operating in the
Baltic States and has the largest team of specialized legal professionals in
Lithuania, with a track record of 30 years. The firm has large experience in
international projects and significant domestic transactions in the region. Its
100+ lawyers provide specialist legal advice in the areas of corporate law and
regulatory and dispute resolution to ensure the success of clients. 


Nasdaq First North Market is tailored to support smaller, growing companies
that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a
public company. For investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in
companies that are at an earlier stage of their growth. 


Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn,Twitter @Nasdaq, or at Nasdaq.com. 


Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com 



Media relations contacts:
Daiva Tauckelaite
daiva.tauckelaite@nasdaq.com 
+370 620 22 127
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.