Nasdaq Welcomes Integre Trans to the Baltic First North Market

Vilnius/Riga/Tallinn, Nasdaq Baltic Market, August 23, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that bonds issued by Integre Trans, a transport and logistics company, have been admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Baltic First North market by Nasdaq Vilnius as of today. The size of the Integre Trans bond issue is EUR 4 million. The bonds' maturity date is May 5, 2026. They have a nominal value of EUR 1,000 each and an annual coupon rate of 12% plus 6-month EURIBOR. Interest is paid semi-annually. Proceeds of the issue will be used to finance new expansion projects and working capital. "We congratulate Integre Trans, which works in transport and logistics, on the listing of its bonds on Nasdaq Baltic First North. The company's successful debut on the public securities market is encouraging," says Saulius Malinauskas, President of the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange. "We wish the new issuer further success in the capital markets and look forward to working together with them in the future." Integre Trans's successful first bond issue will provide the company with the capital it needs to finance its operations and growth plans. "The bond placement process was a success, as the applications we received to invest exceeded the planned issue amount. That shows we managed to attract investors' interest and gain their trust. Raising alternative financing is a logical step for us to underpin further growth. The proceeds of the issue will be used for the group's expansion projects," says Žana Kel, the Director of Integre Trans. Orion Securities, an investment banking firm active since 1993, managed the placement of Integre Trans bonds. Orion Securities' corporate finance team advised the company, optimally structured the offering and took part in the fundraising process. It handled the preparatory work, found investors and facilitated the final agreement. Mykantas Urba, Head of Corporate Finance at Orion Securities, says: "After the successful placement of the EUR 4 million Integre Trans bond issue, we are taking another step by listing the bonds on Nasdaq First North. This listing will provide additional liquidity for investors and enable more efficient dissemination of the issuer's material events and financial information. We are pleased to contribute in this way to the development of the Lithuanian listed securities market." The Ellex Valiunas law firm advised the company on the bond offering and public listing. Ellex is also Integre Trans's Certified Advisor for the First North market. "We are delighted to be a strategic part of this highly successful project. We thank the client for its trust in our team of legal professionals and for the opportunity to contribute to Integre Trans's ambitious plans for the development of transport and logistics services in Europe," says Egle Neverbickiene, an Associate Partner at Ellex Valiunas. About Integre Trans Integre Trans UAB is a transport and logistics services company with branches in Lithuania and companies in Germany, France, and Poland. The company has a diversified portfolio of clients and works with a wide range of sectors: food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, retail and wholesale trade, industry, manufacturing, chemicals, and more. The main export markets for its services are in Western Europe: Germany, France, the Benelux countries, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. In 2022, the Integre Trans group's turnover grew by 59% to EUR 165 million, while its number of employees increased by 50% in the year and 600 new trucks were added to its fleet. The group's sales revenues have grown by more than 35% over the last few years, when it has managed to withstand the challenges of war, driver shortages, the pandemic, and rising fuel and energy prices. Ellex Valiunas & Partners Ellex Valiunas is part of the Ellex network of law firms operating in the Baltic States and has the largest team of specialized legal professionals in Lithuania, with a track record of 30 years. The firm has large experience in international projects and significant domestic transactions in the region. Its 100+ lawyers provide specialist legal advice in the areas of corporate law and regulatory and dispute resolution to ensure the success of clients. Nasdaq First North Market is tailored to support smaller, growing companies that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a public company. For investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in companies that are at an earlier stage of their growth. Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Nasdaq First North Market is tailored to support smaller, growing companies that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a public company. For investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in companies that are at an earlier stage of their growth. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD.