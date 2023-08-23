Although raw material costs in China are slowly stabilizing again, PV module prices continue to decline, as inventory levels remain very high.From pv magazine Germany For the fifth month in a row, module prices fell further by around 6% on average. The ongoing decline in prices has led to an overall average reduction of 25% across all module technologies since the start of the year. Even as raw material costs in China stabilize, high inventories continue to drive down module prices. Manufacturers and wholesalers are grappling with recurring losses in their day-to-day operations. To clear these ...

