



JAKARTA, Aug 23, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The CISO Indonesia 2023 conference is set to bring together the nation's leading minds in information security for a comprehensive exploration of cutting-edge cybersecurity strategies.Hosted at the prestigious Pullman Jakarta Indonesia, this event promises to delve into the dynamic landscape of cybersecurity, providing insights and solutions to fortify organizations against evolving threats and drive growth through secure digital transformation.This year's CISO Indonesia event caters to Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), Directors, Heads, Managers of Information Security, and practitioners hailing from diverse sectors across Indonesia.By fostering a collaborative environment, the conference aims to share knowledge, best practices, and forward-looking insights to shape the future of information security.Key Themes and TakeawaysEmerging Cyber Threats and Vulnerabilities:With a specific focus on the Indonesian and global cyber threat landscape, CISO Indonesia 2023 will delve into the latest trends in cyberattacks. From ransomware to phishing, and advanced persistent threats (APTs), delegates will gain crucial insights into safeguarding their organizations against these ever-evolving risks.Securing Digital Transformation:In a world of rapid digital transformation, the adoption of emerging technologies such as cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI) presents exciting opportunities alongside significant security challenges. Attendees will explore strategies to navigate this complex landscape, ensuring that innovation is accompanied by robust cybersecurity measures.Data Privacy and Compliance:As data protection laws and regulations gain prominence in Indonesia, the conference will spotlight the growing importance of data privacy and compliance. Delegates will engage in discussions around the Personal Data Protection Act, cross-border data transfers, privacy by design, and effective management of data breaches.Building Resilient Cybersecurity Strategies:A cornerstone of the event, this theme will equip participants with strategies and frameworks for building robust cybersecurity programs. From developing comprehensive cybersecurity strategies to establishing effective incident response capabilities, fostering a culture of security awareness, and aligning security with overarching business goals, attendees will leave with actionable insights to elevate their security posture.CISO Indonesia 2023 promises to be a landmark event, uniting professionals, experts, and thought leaders in a collaborative pursuit of enhanced information security. This unique platform will spark meaningful conversations, encourage networking, and facilitate the exchange of ideas that will shape the future of cybersecurity in Indonesia.About Corinium Global IntelligenceCorinium connects C-Suite executives in the Data, Analytics and InfoSec space and focus them into Discussion Groups where genuine progress can be made. Each group is dedicated to the topic of greatest importance to you and includes the most knowledgeable people on the subject.For registration and more information, visit the official conference website: https://ciso-id.coriniumintelligence.com/Or contact: info@coriniumintel.comSource: CoriniumCopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.