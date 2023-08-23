Alfen N.V.: 23H1 results - Step change in growth in storage & smart grids; challenging market conditions in EV charging

• Revenue increase: Alfen grows H1 2023 revenues by 9% to €223.9m vs. H1 2022 (€205.5m), driven by its Energy Storage Systems (+526%) & Smart Grid Solutions (+20%) businesses, while its EV Charging business declined (-36%).• Group gross margin at 30.5% compared with 35.3% in H1 2022, purely driven by a shift in the business line mix towards Energy Storage Systems.• Adjusted EBITDA of €21.1m (9.4% of revenue) vs. H1 2022 €37.3m (18.1% of revenue).• Alfen maintains significant head room in its bank overdraft facility.• Alfen updates its 2023 full-year revenue outlook from €540-600m to €490-520m driven by a lower EV charging revenue outlook due to destocking and challenging market conditions.• Alfen reconfirms its mid-term financial objectives. In addition, Alfen quantifies its mid-term objective on its asset light business model: to keep its CAPEX below 5% of revenue.ALMERE, THE NETHERLANDS - Alfen N.V. (AEX: ALFEN), a specialist in energy solutions for the future, to-day reports its condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the first half-year of 2023.Marco Roeleveld, CEO of Alfen:"Alfen has a robust business model at the heart of the energy transition that is uniquely diversified across business lines, countries and product segments. In 2023, we see Energy Storage Systems growing tremendously with Smart Grid Solutions starting to see a step change in growth. In a year with challenging market conditions for EV charging, our diversified portfolio of solutions is clearly paying off. Alfen's financial position continues to be strong and healthy at a time when other players in the EV Charging market are declaring insolvency or forced to raise capital. To illustrate this further, our cash (including bank overdraft) amounts to €35.2m (credit) at 30 June 2023. Given the current account overdraft facility of €101.5m, our total cash availability amounts to € 66.3m.2023 is really the breakthrough year for energy storage for Alfen. Our first half year revenue grew more than sixfold compared to H1 2022, and our current backlog is over €170m of which more than half is expected to be executed in the second half of 2023. With our stationary and mobile battery solutions, we are well positioned for continued strong growth, underpinning our confidence that we can outperform the European market in 2023.In Smart Grid Solutions, we see continued momentum with the grid operators and private networks businesses, resulting in 20% revenue growth. Grid operators announced substantially higher ambitions in their 2022 annual reports to roll-out substations until 2030. We expect a step change in growth in this business line into 2024. We are well prepared for this growth. We invested upfront in additional capacity to ensure we are not hampered by production capacity. The construction of our additional production & warehouse facility in Almere is advancing as planned (see photo below) and is on track to be operational Q1 2024.In EV Charging, the destocking challenge continued through the first half, and we saw market challenges in the home segment in certain geographies, including countries such as the United Kingdom and Germany. Key drivers include the ending of the OZEV grant and KfW440 subsidy respectively. To stay ahead of these challenges, we have a clear operational focus on partnering with and managing our customers both at the country and customer level to drive growth. We have weekly meetings with customers to manage our joint plans and clarify where to invest and when in joint channel marketing efforts.We are building on recent innovations such as solar charging, DC destination charging and Plug & Charge (ISO 15118) and continue to prioritise innovation as a way to add value for our customers. Despite these challenges we are seeing the first positive signs from destocking, with some customers beginning to order again after moving through their inventory. We are also seeing ongoing orders in the business and public segment, as you can witness in our new commercial wins. We observe continued strong growth in battery EVs registered in Europe in H1 2023 (+45%) that logically translates into charge point demand in the second half of 2023. We still expect the destocking to be over after the summer months and then turn into increased order intake. However, 2023 will be a transition year for EV Charging and even with an improvement in order intake after destocking, emerging market challenges will be present. We expect Q3 revenues to be in line with Q2 revenues. From Q4 and onwards we expect sequential increases in revenues compared to the preceding quarter.The temporary lower volume in EV Charging also impacted our adjusted EBITDA margin: it decreased from 18.1% in H1 2022 to 9.4% in H1 2023. We reiterate that operational leverage is not developing as a linear line. Due to lower volumes, deleverage is also possible as we intentionally do not decrease the fixed cost base proportionally to revenue. In H1 2023, we continued to focus on the long-term, investing in our production, innovation and organisation capabilities to equip us for the step change in growth in our markets. Also, a lower gross margin than in H1 2022, purely driven by a different business line mix, contributed to a lower adjusted EBITDA margin percentage.Based on our first half year performance and current revenue visibility, Alfen updates its 2023 full-year revenue outlook from €540-600m to €490-520m driven by lower EV charging revenue outlook due to destocking and challenging market conditions. Long-term, Alfen continues to anticipate positive market developments for all of its business lines, and we are confident about our strong market position. Therefore, Alfen reconfirms its mid-term financial objectives.Diving deeper into one of these objectives; at our Capital Markets Day, we set the qualitative objective to maintain our asset-light business model. With this half-year update, we would like to provide further clarity by translating it into a quantitative objective: to keep CAPEX as % of revenue below 5%. 