Mittwoch, 23.08.2023
Dieser Pennystock hat offenbar das "Must-Have" für jeden Technologie-Konzern
WKN: A2AKRA | ISIN: SE0008374250 | Ticker-Symbol: FPQ1
Tradegate
22.08.23
16:32 Uhr
0,119 Euro
+0,000
+0,08 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
23.08.2023 | 10:22
204 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Fingerprint Cards AB: New last trading day in equity right for trading, FING TO7 B (106/23)

Correction: Wrong short name in headline (Changed to TO7).

At the request of Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) ("Fingerprints"), the last
trading day in Fingerprints' equity rights (warrants) will be postponed on
Nasdaq Stockholm to 12 September 2023. This decision alligns with their
previous press release, published on 16 July, 2023, of an extended subscription
period until 14 September, 2023. 



Security name: Fingerprint Cards warrants of series 2022:2
-----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:   FING TO7 B                 
-----------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0018768277                
-----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  277378                   
-----------------------------------------------------------

Terms: One (1) warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share 
     of series B in Fingerprints at a subscription price corresponding to 70
     percent of the volume weighted average subscription price for     
     Fingerprints' share of series B on Nasdaq Stockholm the 10 trading days
     that occurs prior to (but not including) 18 August 2023.        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr The subscription period will commence on August 18th 2023 and run up to 
iption  and including September th. If a holder is prohibited from subscription
 perio  during the period set out above due to provisions under Regulation (EU)
d:    (596/2014/EU) on market abuse, the Swedish Securities Market Abuse   
     Penal Act (Sw. lagen (2016:1307) om straff för marknadsmissbruk på   
     värdepappersmarknaden), the Swedish Act with Supplementary Provisions 
     to the European Union's Market Abuse Regulation (Sw. lagen (2016:1306) 
     med kompletterande bestämmelser till EU:s marknadsmissbruksförordning) 
     or other insider legislation applicable in respect of Fingerprints,  
     Fingerprints shall be entitled to instead permit subscription as soon 
     as such holder is no longer prohibited from subscription, however not 
     later than ten (10) calendar days after such prohibition has ceased to 
     apply.                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  12 September 2023                            
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information about this exchange notice, please contact
iss@nasdaq.com or +46 8 405 72 80.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
