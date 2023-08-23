Amagi Media Labs Pvt. Ltd.: Virgin Media Unveils New FAST Channels Powered by Amagi and 24i

LONDON, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi, the global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, in collaboration with 24i, the video streaming user experience expert, today announced that UK telecoms, media, and internet company, Virgin Media, has used its integrated solution to launch and monetize a new line-up of themed Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) channels on Virgin TV.

An initial selection of 14 channels have been rolled-out to Virgin Media's V6, TV 360, and Stream set-top boxes (STBs), allowing customers to instantly access an extended range of attractive content monetized through advertising.

Harnessing the Appstage application framework within the 24i Mod Studio streaming platform - which is pre-integrated with Amagi's playout solutions - the project introduced the FAST channels into Virgin Media's Electronic Programming Guide (EPG) without making any changes to existing STB configurations.

Through a collaborative effort with Amagi's technology partner, 24i, the app was configured to perfectly align with Virgin Media's UX, facilitating a seamless integration of channels into Virgin Media's EPG, providing an enhanced user experience for their customers on V6, TV 360, and Stream STBs running the RDK and Opera operating systems.

Srinivasan KA, Co-Founder and CRO at Amagi said, "Our collaboration with Virgin Media has been an excellent opportunity for us to showcase our technical prowess. Our achievement in integrating multiple FAST channels into Virgin Media's STB environment through a unified gateway has significantly enriched user choice and paved the way for incremental revenues."

Donald McGarva, CEO of 24i and its parent company Aferian plc said, "This has been a real team effort to give Virgin Media's customers access to a range of exciting new streamed content with a great user experience. The successful and seamless roll-out to a variety of device models already in the field is a testament to the powerful and flexible combination of 24i's Appstage Big Screen client, cloud-based Backstage content management system, and Amagi's unrivaled FAST solutions."

Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for channel creation, distribution, and monetization. Amagi's clients include ABS-CBN, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, Curiosity Stream, Cinedigm, Warner Bros. Discovery, Fox Networks, Fremantle, Gannett, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, and Tegna, among others.

About 24i

24i creates irresistible video experiences that simply wow viewers to keep our customers ahead of the streaming curve. Our modular software solutions maximize flexibility and time to market-from a fully cloud-based platform for VOD, FAST, and live TV, to a complete TV-as-a-Service solution.

An Aferian plc (AIM: AFRN) Group company, we help OTT services, broadcasters and pay TV operators launch differentiated video streaming services, operate efficiently and grow their brands and revenue. Our customers include telecoms companies like KPN, Telenor Sweden, Vodafone Iceland and Entel, broadcasters such as UK TV, KAN, and NPO; and OTT service providers including BroadwayHD, Pure Flix, and MGM+. For more, visit www.24i.com.

About Virgin Media O2

Virgin Media O2 launched on 1 June 2021, combining the UK's largest and most reliable mobile network with a fully gigabit broadband network where customers benefit from average speeds 5x faster than the national average.

The company has 47.7 million UK connections across its award-winning broadband, mobile, TV and home phone services. Its fixed network covers more than half of the country (16.3m homes serviceable) alongside a mobile network that covers 99% of the nation's population, with 5G services live in more than 2,100 towns and cities. The company is on track to reach 50% population 5G coverage in 2023.

Virgin Media O2 is upgrading its fixed network to full fibre to the premises with completion in 2028. Its shareholders and investment firm InfraVia Capital Partners are investing approximately £4.5bn to build fibre to 5 million homes and businesses not currently served by Virgin Media O2's network by 2026, with the opportunity to expand to an additional 2 million homes. As an anchor tenant of this network, Virgin Media O2's total footprint will reach around 80% of the UK once build is completed.

Through Virgin Media O2 Business, it plays a leading role supporting entrepreneurs, businesses, enterprises and the public sector with their digital transformation through a range of connectivity, security, cloud and and tailor-made services. It is also the network of choice for mobile virtual network operators giffgaff, Sky Mobile and Lycamobile, as well as managing a 50:50 joint venture with Tesco for Tesco Mobile.

The company is committed to using the power of connectivity to make it better for people and the planet, taking action to close the digital divide and building an inclusive, resilient, and low carbon economy. The business has set an ambitious commitment to achieve net zero carbon across its operations, products and supply chain by the end of 2040.

Virgin Media O2 is a 50:50 joint venture between Liberty Global and Telefónica SA, and one of the UK's largest businesses. Virgin Media O2 is registered in England and Wales. Registration number: 12580944. Griffin House, 161 Hammersmith Road, London, United Kingdom, W6 8BS.

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetize live linear channels on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 700+ content brands, 800+ playout chains, and over 2,100 channel deliveries on its platform in over 40 countries. Amagi has a presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Paris, Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore, and broadcast operations in New Delhi, and an innovation center in Bangalore.

