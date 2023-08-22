Apollo Global Management, Inc.: Apollo Names David Moffatt as Chair of Australia and New Zealand Amid Continued Expansion in the Region

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that long time Apollo advisor David Moffatt has been named as Chair of Apollo's operations in Australia and New Zealand. Moffatt brings more than 30 years of leadership experience to the new role, having held executive and senior leadership positions for corporations in Australia, Europe, North America and Asia. He has served as a Senior Advisor to Apollo since January 2019.



Apollo CEO Marc Rowan said, "Australia has a retirement savings system, led by the superannuation sector, that is the envy of countless countries as compulsory contributions and diversified asset exposure help deliver a secure retirement to millions of Australians. This dovetails with our core focus at Apollo, matching retirement capital from supers, pensions and insurers with attractive private market lending and investment opportunities. We are pleased to have a veteran like David chair our local operations, helping to bridge the gap between our expertise and the needs of Australian investors, corporates and banks."

"David's impressive background is well suited to help accelerate our strategy in Australia and New Zealand to scale origination and provide innovative retirement solutions to the market," added Matthew Michelini, Partner and Head of Asia-Pacific at Apollo.

In his newly appointed role, David Moffatt said, "I look forward to supporting Apollo's local teams as they seek to accelerate the firm's growth and innovation in the region across private fixed income, alternatives and retirement services."

The appointment comes as the firm continues to expand its asset management and retirement services capabilities in the market. Already a leader in private credit origination in the US and Europe, including investment grade assets well suited for retirement products, Apollo sees significant opportunity to expand non-bank and hybrid origination in the region. In addition to a growing Apollo team in Australia, the firm has its ATLAS SP warehousing and securitization platform, a strategic partnership with MaxCap for real estate debt and a lending joint-venture with Challenger Ltd, which is chaired by Mr. Moffatt.

Apollo also sees significant opportunity for capital formation and institutional partnerships, helping supers, insurers and others enhance their retirement and investment portfolios through alternatives. In June of last year, Apollo launched a US$1.25 billion Pan Asia Credit strategy anchored by a $500 million commitment from HostPlus, one of the largest supers in Australia. The firm expects to continue building its local relationships under the leadership of Matthew Perrignon, a Sydney-based Managing Director.

Currently, Moffatt is the Chairman of Ventia Services Group, a position he has held since the formation of the company in 2015. Previously, he was the CEO of Lebara Group; CFO, Group Managing Director, Finance and Administration, and Head of Consumer at Telstra Corporation; CEO of GE & GE Capital Australia New Zealand; and a Director and Finance Committee Chair at Foxtel Limited. Moffatt is a graduate and honoris causa of Queensland University of Technology.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three investing strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of June 30, 2023, Apollo had approximately $617 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, discussions related to Apollo's expectations regarding the performance of its business, liquidity and capital resources and the other non-historical statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this press release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "will," "should," "could," or "may," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including but not limited to those described under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Apollo's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 1, 2023, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Apollo's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in Apollo's filings with the SEC. Apollo undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. This press release does not constitute an offer of any Apollo fund.

Apollo Contacts

Noah Gunn

Global Head of Investor Relations.

212-822-0540

IR@apollo.com

Joanna Rose

Global Head of Corporate Communications

212-822-0491

Communications@apollo.com