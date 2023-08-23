India's OGO Energy has developed modular battery energy storage systems with smart management capabilities. Up to five battery modules of 5.12 kWh each can be combined for a total storage capacity of 25.6 kWh.From pv magazine India OGO Energy has unveiled battery energy storage systems with capacities ranging from 5.12 kWh to 25.6 kWh. The storage solutions are designed as backup power solutions for home applications. They can also be used for gas pumps, villas, large residential townships, schools, retail shops, and mobile EV charging infrastructure. Their modular design provides the flexibility ...

