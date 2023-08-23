A group of researchers in Denmark has investigated how Carnot batteries may be used to store renewable energy in their home country and have found that these devices may provide a significant contribution only under a certain cost threshold.Researchers in Denmark have investigated what levelized cost of storage (LCOS) Carnot batteries have to achieve to become competitive in a 100% renewables scenario within their home country. They found that these storage systems should have an LCOS lower than €66.2 ($72.07)/MWh, provided that gas prices stay at low levels. Carnot batteries are systems the store ...

