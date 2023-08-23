Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Dieser Pennystock hat offenbar das "Must-Have" für jeden Technologie-Konzern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 860885 | ISIN: DK0010234467 | Ticker-Symbol: F6O1
Frankfurt
23.08.23
08:03 Uhr
40,420 Euro
+0,300
+0,75 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,62040,88012:30
40,72040,78012:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.08.2023 | 11:58
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth announces fulfilment of the closing conditions for the sale of Non-Core Activities material handling assets to KOCH Solutions

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 16-2023
23 August 2023, Copenhagen, Denmark

FLSmidth & Co. A/S ("FLSmidth") today announced that all conditions and requirements regarding the previously announced Asset Purchase & Transfer Agreement ("the Agreement") between FLSmidth and KOCH Solutions have been met (ref. Company Announcement no. 12-2023).

The Agreement involves a mix of intellectual property, order backlog, employees and facilities that are part of FLSmidth's Non-Core Activities segment. In accordance with the Agreement, the closing of the transaction is set to take place on the first day of the calendar month after which the closing conditions have been met. Accordingly, the closing is expected to be Friday 1 September 2023.

Upon closing of the transaction, FLSmidth confirms the financial impact outlined in previous communication. Consequently, FLSmidth expects to incur total losses for the Non-Core Activities segment of around DKK 1.0 billion over the exit period (previously around DKK 1.2 billion). Further, it is expected that the Non-Core Activities segment will be exited around end of 2024 (previously towards end of 2025).

The transaction does not impact FLSmidth's financial guidance for 2023 (ref. Company Announcement no. 15-2023).


Contacts:

Investor Relations
Jannick Lindegaard Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com
Andreas Escherich Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com

Media Relations
Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com


About FLSmidth
FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining and cement industries. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. FLSmidth works within fully validated Science-Based Targets, our commitment to keep global warming below 1.5°C and to becoming carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.flsmidth.com

Attachment

  • FLSmidth Company Announcement no16 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/62b26fe3-d009-4aab-ac16-5db5d107b326)

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.