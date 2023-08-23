Relevant Gold Corp.: Relevant Gold Announces Results of AGM and Engages Market Maker

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2023 / Relevant Gold Corp. ("Relevant Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:RGC) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting held August 18, 2023: All matters were overwhelmingly approved by shareholders. In particular, each of the following directors were re-elected: Peter Megaw (an independent director), Ronald Parratt (an independent director), Sarah Weber (an independent director), Brian Lentz, and Robert Bergmann. In addition, Smythe LLP was re-appointed as auditor of the Company and shareholders approved the Company's omnibus equity incentive compensation plan.

The Company also announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has engaged Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. ("ITG") to provide market-making services to the Company in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV). ITG will trade shares of the company on the TSXV and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares (the "Shares").

The market-making services agreement between the Company and ITG (the "Agreement") will run on an ongoing month-to-month basis at the cost of up to $6,000 per month, payable monthly in advance. The Agreement will renew automatically unless terminated by one of the parties pursuant to the terms of the Agreement. The services under the Agreement include, among others, assisting in establishing a fair and orderly market for the Shares, enhancing market depth and augmenting liquidity for the Shares, adding stability and efficiency to the market for the Shares and increasing the efficiency of the price discovery mechanism. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive Shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Shares or other securities of the Company. The appointment of ITG is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

About Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc.

Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is a Toronto-based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high-quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Relevant Gold Corp.

Relevant Gold Corp. is a North American gold exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, discovery, and development of district-scale gold projects in the state of Wyoming - one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in the United States and globally. Founded by experienced exploration geologists, Relevant Gold is managed by a highly respected team with a proven record of significant value creation for shareholders.

On behalf of Relevant Gold Corp.,

Rob Bergmann, Chief Executive Officer

More information

For further information about Relevant Gold Corp. or this news release, please visit our website at www.relevantgoldcorp.com or contact Rob Bergmann, President and CEO, or Kristopher Jensen, Manager of Investor Relations, at 763-760-4886 or by email at ir@relevantgoldcorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of Relevant Gold Corp. ("Relevant" or "Relevant Gold" or "the Company"). Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward-looking information except as required by law.

The scientific and technical contents of this release have been approved by Mr. Brian C. Lentz, CPG #11999, Chief Exploration Officer of the Company, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Mr. Lentz is not independent of the Company.

SOURCE: Relevant Gold Corp.

