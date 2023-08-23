Scientists in Australia claim to have achieved the highest efficiency ever reported to date for a perovskite solar cell built on a steel substrate. They utilized an indium tin oxide (ITO) interlayer between the steel substrate and the cell in order to avoid iron diffusion from the substrate into the PV device.A group of scientists led by the University of Sydney has fabricated a perovskite solar cell that utilizes a substrate made of steel instead of glass. "The advantage of being flexible and conductive means the steel itself can act as both a substrate and an electrode for either large-area-monolithic-panel ...

