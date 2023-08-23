Latest expansion enhances cell therapy capabilities and complements suspension and adhesion viral vector services at U.S. Cell and Gene Site

AGC Biologics, a leading global Biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), today announced a capacity update with the addition of three new Grade B cell therapy suites to its Longmont, CO facility.

The new addition at AGC Biologics Longmont provides 2 new Process Suites and 1 new Flex suite, bringing expanded capabilities to this Colorado site. With more than 30,000 square feet of added space, the new segregated, multiproduct suites feature state-of-art modular clean room design, flexible capacity configuration, and the latest cell therapy equipment for open and closed processes, offering autologous and allogeneic cell therapy manufacturing.

The three new cell therapy suites bring additional capacity for AGC Biologics' North American hub for cell and gene therapy services. Now, AGC Biologics Longmont can offer end-to-end cell therapy development and manufacturing services in one location. The new labs extend the capabilities at the site and complement the site's robust viral vector development and manufacturing services, offering unique benefits to developers looking for one centralized location that can offer a full set of services for bringing their products to market. Other key features of this site include support for early-stage process development services, commercial manufacturing, quality control and analytics, fill-finish capabilities, and an onsite warehouse. With ample space at the Longmont campus, AGC Biologics can add nine additional cell therapy suites to meet additional market demand.

"The new cell therapy suites are a tremendous achievement for this site. We have integrated the latest technology to complete our unique cell therapy services and have created ideal environments for developing these life-changing treatments," said Whitney Sandberg, General Manager, AGC Biologics Colorado. "This is the final piece for this campus that accompanies our comprehensive viral vector capabilities and gives developers a true end-to-end manufacturing site in North America to support their product's every need, at any stage."

AGC Biologics acquired the Longmont campus in August of 2021. The scientists in Longmont have an established track record of 20+ years of experience working with complex cell therapy and viral vector products and substances.

AGC Biologics offers end-to-end global viral vector and cell therapy development, manufacturing, and quality/regulatory services. AGC Biologics' team has supported four commercial viral vector products, three commercial cell therapies and more than 30 cell and gene therapy clinical trials across Europe and the United States. The CDMO operates two C> facilities, one in Milan and one in Longmont. Supported by scientists with 30 years of knowledge and experience, the company uses the latest technology and platforms to help navigate the growing advanced therapies market.

Earlier this year, AGC Biologics announced formal proprietary platforms for lentiviral vector production and adeno-associated viral vector production to complement its global cell and gene services, ProntoLVV and BravoAAV.

About AGC Biologics

AGC Biologics is a leading global biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a strong commitment to delivering the highest standard of service as we work side-by-side with our clients and partners, every step of the way. We provide world-class development and manufacture of mammalian and microbial-based therapeutic proteins, plasmid DNA (pDNA), messenger RNA (mRNA), viral vectors, and genetically engineered cells. Our global network spans the U.S., Europe, and Asia, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, Washington; Boulder and Longmont, Colorado; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; Milan, Italy; and Chiba, Japan and we currently employ more than 2,500 employees worldwide. Our commitment to continuous innovation fosters the technical creativity to solve our clients' most complex challenges, including specialization in fast-track projects and rare diseases. AGC Biologics is the partner of choice. To learn more, visit www.agcbio.com.

