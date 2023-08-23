Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Dieser Pennystock hat offenbar das "Must-Have" für jeden Technologie-Konzern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JLD2 | ISIN: DK0061027356 | Ticker-Symbol: 1PU2
Frankfurt
23.08.23
09:15 Uhr
28,800 Euro
-0,500
-1,71 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SP GROUP A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SP GROUP A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.08.2023 | 13:00
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Interim report - First half year of 2023 - SP Group A/S

Summary: SP Group generated revenue of DKK 1,370.1 million in the H1 2023 reporting period, a decline of 2.2% from DKK 1,400.5 million in H1 2022. EBITDA was down by 7.8% to DKK 230.3 million from DKK 249.6 million last year, and profit before tax fell by 29.7% to DKK 107.9 million. FY 2023 guidance revised: SP Group expects FY 2023 revenue to grow by 0-10% (previously 5-15%) at an EBITDA margin of 16-19% (unchanged) and an EBT margin of 7-10% (previously 9-12%).

Please see attachment.

https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ac1f63ca-c461-434b-9760-1aab25fad9cf


Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.