Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2023) - Norris Lithium Inc. (CSE: CHCK) (the "Company" or "Norris") is pleased to announce the resumption of its exploration activities at the Highway and Bus Lithium Properties in Québec's James Bay region (Figure 1). Field crews have mobilized and are conducting mapping, prospecting, and sampling at recent pegmatite discoveries to refine drill target areas for the Company's upcoming drill campaign in James Bay.

Highlights

Aggressive, Multi-stage Exploration Program Underway. Norris Lithium field crews are systematically evaluating each property, including the Highway Property, where previously unmapped pegmatites were identified.

Drilling Planned for Phase 2. Drilling at high-priority pegmatite targets to begin in Fall 2023. Permitting for this phase is underway.

Norris Lithium Properties

Norris Lithium holds the Highway and Bus Lithium Properties in the James Bay region of Quebec. The properties cover a combined 4,498 ha overlying prospective greenstone within the same belt as Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Lithium Project. The Corvette Project has recently announced a resource of 109.2 Mt at 1.45% Li2O1. Preliminary exploration activity has identified pegmatite outcrop (Figure 2) on the Highway Property, and field crews are conducting thorough mapping prospecting and sampling to identify anomalous pegmatite trends.

Figure 1. Norris Lithium's Highway and Bus Lithium Properties and other major lithium projects in the James Bay region of Québec.



Figure 2. Recently mapped pegmatite outcrop at the Highway Lithium Property.



The Company also announces that, further to its news release of August 10, 2023, it has closed the transaction whereby it acquired a 100% interest in the Alice lithium property located in the Red Lake Mining Division of Northern Ontario. The Company paid $100,000 and issued 1,000,000 common shares to the vendor. The Alice Property is subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty in favor of the vendor, one-half of which can be purchased by the Company at any time for a cash payment of $1,000,000.

1Patriot Battery Metals news release dated July 30, 2023

About Norris Lithium Inc.

Norris is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property assets in Canada. Norris recently acquired the Highway and Bus Lithium properties in the James Bay region of Québec and holds the Solitude Lake Property located near the Savant Lake area in the Patricia Mining Division, Ontario. Norris' objectives are to conduct exploration programs on its Solitude Lake Property and Québec Lithium properties and to locate and develop other economic mineral properties of merit.

