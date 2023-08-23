Swiss consultancy Pexapark has reported that solar power purchase agreements (PPAs) were the largest technology segment in July by far, with more than 960 MW of capacity in 15 deals, followed by 175 MW of onshore wind capacity under six PPAs.Pexapark has released the Euro Composite index, which averages the prices of PPAs in different technologies and geographies for July. PPA prices rose by 0.8% month on month to €55.30 ($60.70)/MWh. Poland experienced the largest increase in prices at 7.7%, followed by France, Germany, and the Netherlands. The largest decline in prices was recorded for Sweden, ...

