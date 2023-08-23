GAMESCOM --CORSAIR, a world leader in high-performance gear and systems for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts, today unveiled the CORSAIR Platform:6, a highly versatile modular desk for gamers, content creators, and working professionals. With decades of experience in creating the high-performance desktop and streaming gear that their customers use on their desks every day, CORSAIR and its subsidiary Elgato are uniquely positioned to understand and provide exactly what those customers need in a gaming and work space. Combining premium materials, a high degree of customization, and a multitude of quality-of-life features such as adjustable height and plentiful cable management, the Platform:6 sets the highest standard for an expandable, feature-rich computer desk.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230823348565/en/

CORSAIR®, a world leader in high-performance gear and systems for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts, today unveiled the CORSAIR Platform:6, a highly versatile modular desk for gamers, content creators, and working professionals. With decades of experience in creating the high-performance desktop and streaming gear that their customers use on their desks every day, CORSAIR and its subsidiary Elgato are uniquely positioned to understand and provide exactly what those customers need in a gaming and work space. Combining premium materials, a high degree of customization, and a multitude of quality-of-life features such as adjustable height and plentiful cable management, the Platform:6 sets the highest standard for an expandable, feature-rich computer desk. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Platform:6 supports today's many diverse lifestyles, from the hardcore PC gamer to the remote worker in need of an organized workspace in the home. A six-foot wide surface area, which can be expanded even further, provides ample space for high-end PCs, full streaming setups, and an array of accessories. With multiple configurations offering a wide selection of features such as motorized adjustable height, choice of surface material, and an expandable rail system, customers will be able to design the perfect Platform:6 using CORSAIR's online configurator to fit their needs and their space, or choose from several predefined bundles for the best value.

Designed thoughtfully with an eye toward future expansion, the Platform:6 grows and adapts with its user. A modular rail system utilizing a universal standard aluminum T-channel crossbar, side rails, and top-mounted rail is built into every Platform:6, offering compatibility with hundreds of aftermarket attachments and accessories. Furthermore, CORSAIR has embraced the endless creativity of its many customers by providing flexible mounting methods for their own 3D printed accessories, enabling unparalleled personalization.

Those who opt for adjustable height can take advantage of a Platform: 6 desk variant with dual electric motors to quickly and quietly move the desk surface to their desired position using an LCD readout controller with push-button adjustment and memory presets. The surface itself is available in your choice of classic dark walnut-stained environmentally friendly rubberwood or sturdy black laminate.

Every Platform:6 is loaded with a plethora of standard features to improve your quality of life. Included dual monitor arms are ready for a dual-monitor setup out of the box, while an oversized CORSAIR RapidRoute wire management tray keeps cables concealed in a space large enough to accommodate power strips as well. Even more wire management and small item storage comes in the form of an in-desk storage cubby with USB Type-A and Type-C charging ports, resulting in an uncluttered space that accommodates the complexity of high-powered gaming or professional setups while still looking great.

Expandability is the key concept that drove the design of the Platform:6, with an assortment of add-ons offering huge potential for any person to create their ideal desk. If the six-foot wide surface isn't enough space, side extensions can be installed to either side of the desk for an extra 30cm x 70cm, with optional hanging pegboards. The Elgato Multi Frame top-mounted pegboard exclusive to the Platform:6 offers even more mounting locations to organize your gear and accessories, with adapters for Elgato Multi-Mount and Flex Arm products to mount Key Lights, cameras, or microphones directly to the rail system.

The Elgato Multi Frame expansion is included with the flagship Platform:6 Creator Edition, also featuring adjustable height and a rubberwood surface. Custom configurations can be designed and purchased using the online configurator when the Platform:6 officially launches. To see how the unique features and design philosophy of the Platform:6 can elevate your workspace to a higher standard, keep an eye out for the official launch later this year.

Availability and Pricing

The CORSAIR Platform:6 will be available from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors in Q4 2023.

The Platform:6 is backed by a five-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.

For up-to-date pricing of the Platform:6, please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative.

Web Pages

To learn more about the CORSAIR Platform:6 please visit:

https://www.corsair.com/us/en/s/platform6

Product Images

High-resolution images of the CORSAIR Platform:6 can be found at the link below:

https://www.corsair.com/platform6

Access key:

p6f_12@//ww

About CORSAIR

CORSAIR (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment, smart ambient lighting, and esports coaching services, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

Copyright 2023 Corsair Memory, Inc. All rights reserved. CORSAIR and the sails logo are registered trademarks of CORSAIR in the United States and/or other countries. All other company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks, and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

CORSAIR/Elgato PR Contacts

Region Representative Contact Information Snr. Director Corporate Comms Harry Butler harry.butler@corsair.com PR USA and Canada Justin Ocbina Andrew Williams justin.ocbina@corsair.com andrew.r.williams@corsair.com PR Scandinavia Benelux Gabriel Begorgis gabriel.begorgis@corsair.com PR DACH Stefan Quiring stefan.quiring@corsair.com PR Italy Davide Salvioni davide.salvioni@corsair.com PR MENA Turkey Tarek Hamdy tarek.hamdy@corsair.com PR CEE Cezary Gorny cezary.gorny@corsair.com PR Spain and Portugal Noelia Colino noelia.colino@corsair.com PR France Clemence Garcia clemence.garcia@corsair.com PR China Manfrid Zhang manfrid.zhang@corsair.com PR SEA Punpanit Mekvibul punpanit.m@corsair.com PR Vietnam Phuong Doan phuong.doan@corsair.com PR South Korea, Taiwan, HK Zack Chang zack.chang@corsair.com PR Japan Fuyuhata Jin fuyuhata.jin@corsair.com PR India South Asia Rushabh Shah rushabh.shah@corsair.com PR ANZ South Africa Amy Chang amy.chang@corsair.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230823348565/en/

Contacts:

Worldwide PR Director

Harry Butler

harry.butler@corsair.com