EFS.Club: The EFS Club Launches Novel NFT and Rewards Ecosystem Tied to Real Player Performances

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2023 / The Ethereum Football Stars (EFS) Club is thrilled to announce the launch of its NFT and rewards platform, the EFS Club. With the EFS Club, NFT investors and traders will get a unique opportunity to not only collect their cherished football player NFTs from the Club, but also earn Star Ball Tokens ($SBT) with every remarkable goal, dribble, assist, and shot at the goal!

NFT enthusiasts have the opportunity to become stable income collectors with EFS, which ties up the tournament achievements of football stars to potential earnings. The football player NFT cards include today's famous and star players and come in various categories based on availability and rarity. All major global tournaments are covered, and card owners can earn reward tokens live with the progress of the match. EFS is also planning to integrate with renowned fantasy football platforms.

The EFS Club welcomes NFT traders and buyers and all football and sport collectors to create their own dream team by buying football player NFT cards. Every time a player is seen in action, NFT owners garner rewards based on the authentic on-field performance of the players.

How EFS works

Collect Player Cards: Accumulate player cards from the EFS Club, featuring current football stars, categorized into Common, Epic, Gold, and Unique.

Set Up the EFS Platform: Register on the EFS platform and connect the wallet to commence earning reward tokens.

Earn Tokens: Sit back, relax, and revel in the satisfaction of earning tokens based on the actual real-world achievements of the chosen players in every match.

The NFT cards encompass a diverse range: Common, Epic, Gold, and Unique. The Common cards, numbering 700, are the most accessible type in the EFS collection. Representing real-world football players, they present a good entry point. Epic (250) and Gold (50) cards are of more value, while the Unique cards stand as rare collectibles, representing exceptional players.

EFS NFT holders need not fret if their player is sidelined, as they can secure an Insurance NFT. This innovative feature ensures that card owners receive attractive weekly rewards even when their player is unable to participate in a match or if the team has no scheduled game for a given week.

Rewards Computation Based on Real Performance:

For instance, the total goals scored are assigned a base value (2) for each goal, which is then multiplied by a predetermined goal ratio (1400).

Example: If a player scores 2 goals in a match:

Rewards per match for the player = Base Value x (Goal x Goal Ratio) = 5600 reward points

For a comprehensive list of covered football tournaments, please refer to the API Football page (https://www.api-football.com/coverage).

Introducing the $SBT Token:

Central to the EFS ecosystem, the $SBT token is the token currency that can be earned as rewards through real player performances. Beyond player achievements, these tokens can also be acquired through forthcoming events. Presently, the circulating supply of $SBT stands at 30 million tokens, with a liquidity pool of 20 million tokens and an additional 10 million tokens earmarked for rewards.

About EFS.Club:

EFS.Club stands at the forefront of revolutionizing the intersection of NFTs, football, and rewards. Our vision is to establish a dynamic and engaging platform that bridges the gap between fans and the captivating world of football. Whether you're a fervent follower of the sport or an individual seeking novel financial avenue, EFS.Club welcomes you to experience the synergy of sports and cutting-edge technology. Join us today and redefine your relationship with football!

