Energy and Water Development Corp Engages Landon Capital for Investor Relations Services

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2023 / Leading water and energy solutions provider, Energy and Water Development Corp (OTCQB:EAWD), is thrilled to reveal its recent collaboration with Landon Capital to amplify its investor relations efforts. This strategic move is an embodiment of EAWD's commitment to augmenting its corporate transparency, enhancing shareholder value, and expanding its investor base.

Landon Capital, recognized for its proficiency in investor relations, will extend a plethora of services tailored to elevate EAWD's presence in the financial domain.

These services encompass:

Initiating introductions to a broad spectrum of investors.

Establishing connections with prominent financial and industry analysts.

Liaising with registered brokers.

Collaborating with reputed financial writers.

The overarching aim is to keep these influential groups abreast of EAWD's pivotal business developments and affairs.

A notable component of this collaboration entails Landon Capital assisting EAWD in curating a comprehensive database. This database will feature individuals, financial institutions, and other pertinent entities expressing interest in the Company's publicly disseminated information. The streamlined provision of this information is another critical aspect of Landon Capital's role.

To delve deeper into the ventures, innovations, and offerings of Energy and Water Development Corp, interested parties are encouraged to explore the Company's official website https://www.energy-water.com

About Energy and Water Development Corp (EAWD)

EAWD is a global engineering company that provides sustainable solutions to address the world's water scarcity and energy supply challenges. EAWD builds its systems out of proven technologies, using their technical know-how to customize solutions to their clients' needs. The Company offers design, construction, maintenance and specialty consulting services to private companies, government entities and non-government organizations (NGOs).

The company has existing offices in Germany and the United States and has now expanded its presence in Latin America with a new office in Mexico.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that represent management's beliefs and assumptions based on currently available information. Forward-looking statements include information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, competitive position and potential growth opportunities. Our forward-looking statements do not consider the effects of future legislation or regulations. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words "believes," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," "expects," "could," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "targets," "forecasts" or comparable terminology or by discussions of strategy or trends. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward- looking statements we may make. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements we make in this release are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Among the factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially are those associated with general economic and business conditions; the risk that our projects may not perform as expected or produce the anticipated benefits; changes to personnel and employees, changes in the costs and results of operations; changes in government environmental policies and other environmental risks; public health crises, such as pandemics (including coronavirus (COVID-19)) and epidemics, and any related government policies and actions and the effects of such public health crises; risks related to litigation; general domestic and international economic, market and political conditions, including the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the global response to such conflict; the potential disruption or interruption of the Company's operations due to accidents, political events, civil unrest, war or terrorist acts, severe weather, cyber threats and data security issues, technology system failures, or other natural or human causes beyond the Company's control. Additional risks and assumptions that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in EAWD's Form S-1/A filed on April 10, 2023, and in subsequent filings with the SEC, which are also available from its website at www.energy-water.com under the "Investors" tab, and in other documents EAWD files with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available at that time. Energy and Water Development Corp. does not undertake, and expressly disclaims, any obligation or duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements based on new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Energy and Water Development Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/776117/Energy-and-Water-Development-Corp-Engages-Landon-Capital-for-Investor-Relations-Services