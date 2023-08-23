Careerminds Acquires Virtual-Recruitment Platform, Premier Virtual, To Optimize Functionality and Utility for Job Seekers and Employers

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2023 / Careerminds , a contemporary global provider of outplacement services, today announced its acquisition of Premier Virtual , a multifunctional software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform designed to bridge the gap between technology and human interaction. Premier Virtual enables Careerminds to expand its outplacement capabilities through a virtual-recruitment platform that offers greater functionality and utility, while fostering a more personal connection between job seekers and employers.

"With the ever-evolving shift to hybrid and remote work, job seekers and employers alike are seeking an innovative outplacement approach that's aligned with the new world of work, and in a more meaningful, personalized way," said Raymond Lee, President and founder of Careerminds. "Acquiring Premier Virtual allows us to offer a more robust, one-stop solution of unparalleled capabilities and technology to better support our global outplacement platform, clients, and participants in career transition."

Careerminds' newly acquired asset provides unique competitive advantages such as enhanced user analytics, as well as the interactive ability to chat one-on-one or launch a video interview, directly through the platform. Catering to virtual job fairs and hybrid events, the virtual-recruitment platform's in-depth analytics offer key insights into user behavior which then can be exported to clients' CRM and applicant tracking systems (ATS), streamlining the hiring process and eliminating the friction of converting data into a new system.

"Since launching in 2019, Premier Virtual has always been a future-focused company, leveraging the latest innovations to provide our clients with the most successful solutions," said Steven Edwards, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Premier Virtual. "Through this acquisition, we can continue to transform the outplacement and recruiting industry by fueling the intersection of leading technology with the human experience."

About Careerminds Group Inc.:

Careerminds was founded in 2008 as a contemporary provider of global outplacement services. Careerminds combines cutting-edge AI job search technology with personalized, one-on-one career coaching for all job levels across any geographic location around the world. Their modern approach allows the company to deliver industry leading metrics that result in job seekers landing in new jobs in an average of less than 12 weeks. For more information, visit https://www.careerminds.com .

About Premier Virtual:

Recognized among the "Top 100 Companies to Work for in Florida," Premier Virtual is a multifunctional software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform designed to bridge the gap between technology and human interaction. Founded in 2019 by Steve Edwards, a longtime recruiter and industry pioneer, the company enables organizations to host virtual job fairs and online hiring events more efficiently and effectively. To date, Premier Virtual's platform has powered over 7,000 virtual hiring events, which has helped more than 70,000 companies connect with over one million job seekers.

