Slenergy, a Chinese electronics manufacturer, has developed a new balcony PV system featuring two 425 W all-black solar panels, an 800 W microinverter, and a mounting structure. It includes a set equipped with a 5-meter AC cable, a 3-meter DC cable, and a 3P connector.Slenergy says it has created a new plug-and-play micro PV system for applications on balconies and in homes. "The iShare-Home Mini solution has rapidly been embraced by the German market and is now sold out through prioritized channels," a company spokesperson told pv magazine, noting that the system will be available for sale in ...

