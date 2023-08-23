Kantata serves the needs of professional and embedded services organizations of all sizes and specialties

Kantata, the leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services, continues to surge forward in 2023, building upon its remarkable momentum since the start of the calendar year. The company's innovative solutions have garnered the attention of new customers across various industries, solidifying its reputation as a transformative force in the professional services landscape.

In a testament to Kantata's value, a diverse array of prominent players from advertising and creative agencies, IT consulting businesses, embedded services organizations (ESOs), and management consultancies have selected Kantata's all-in-one vertical solution. The new customers, including Black Diamond Advisory, Eliassen Group, Ready Set Rocket and West Cary Group, join an impressive roster of Kantata clients such as Deloitte and Huge. This influx of new customers underscores Kantata's pivotal role in shaping the future of professional services.

The necessity of expert-driven work and client satisfaction has long characterized professional services organizations (PSOs) and ESOs. Kantata recognizes these dynamics and offers a suite of purpose-built vertical SaaS solutions to help organizations revolutionize their approach to work. By embracing Kantata's offerings, these companies can improve productivity, optimize resource allocation, and enhance forecasting accuracy. Such capabilities drive the core of business success, fostering growth, efficient financials, contented clients, and thriving team members.

Esri, a global market leader in geographic information systems software, uses Kantata as their one source of truth for engagement and resourcing data. Kevin Ochs, Professional Services Business Management Director at Esri states, "The real game changer of Kantata is the windshield view of our plans. Any accounting system will tell you where you've been, but Kantata gives us an accurate, up-to-date, living and breathing plan. Kantata shows us our future demand if we expect to be short or over-staffed we can turn some dials to hire and proactively make decisions that will influence the future."

Research conducted by Forrester Consulting found that 90% of vertical SaaS users agree that vertical SaaS for professional services drives material benefit for their organization, including improved data management/access, increased client retention, satisfaction, and forecasting accuracy. Of those that have not yet adopted vertical SaaS for professional services, 73% say they believe their organization would greatly benefit from vertical SaaS for professional services, and 64% say they plan to increase their budget for vertical SaaS for PS in the future.

Kantata's premier offering, the Kantata Professional Services Cloud, is a beacon of innovation. A comprehensive blend of resource management, financial management, project management, team collaboration, business intelligence, integration, and workflow automation allow organizations to streamline operations and elevate performance. Kantata's novel capabilities address critical professional services needs, including project portfolio staffing, managed access to external talent networks, and long-term scenario planning for resource alignment.

"The universal truth among all professional services firms is that how they engage their resources is core to their success," said Michael Speranza, CEO of Kantata. "By leveraging Kantata, our customers become part of the largest professional services community while gaining access to the information and tools they need to secure new business, ensure optimal resource availability, and achieve project excellence. This synergy propels growth, optimizes financials, and delights clients and team members."

The Kantata Professional Services Cloud is adaptable and caters to the unique needs of PSOs and ESOs spanning various sizes, industries, and geographies. To learn more about Kanata, visit the website or schedule a demo here.

