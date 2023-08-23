Nord Anglia Education: Research highlights the growing need for digital fluency and AI skills at school

LONDON, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent research published by leading international schools provider Nord Anglia Education today shows that one in two young people (18-25 year olds) think their education helped them become digitally fluent and confident at using new technologies.

Conducted by Kantar for Nord Anglia Education, the global research looked into the life skills young people worldwide see as important. On average, only around half of the global Gen Z'ers (54%) agreed with the statement "their education helped them to become digitally fluent and comfortable using new technologies." In India, 69% of the Gen Z'ers felt their education helped them become confident with new technologies, compared to their Gen Z peers in the USA and the UK, where only 51% and 42%, respectively, agreed with the statement.

Given the wave of new artificial intelligence and artificial generative intelligence tools, the research findings underline the importance of preparing students for the future, according to Nord Anglia.

In its recent article on AI in Education, Nord Anglia explains how 'Artificial Intelligence and human intelligence are powerfully complementary', and how this underpins its approach to helping students learn how - and when - to use the tool.

Dr Elise Ecoff, Chief Education Officer at Nord Anglia Education, said, "We're helping our students carefully understand how to use developments in AI to benefit their learning and working lives. While students need to know how to use new technologies, it's as important for them to develop 'durable human skills' that an algorithm can't replicate. It's why our approach to education very deliberately nurtures skills and mindsets like teamwork, resilience, creativity, critical thinking, as well as emotional intelligence. Students are learning not only how to master AI but also understand its opportunities as well as limitations."

Nord Anglia is also working with world leading authorities on AI in education, so students can better understand themselves as learners.

Rose Luckin, Professor of Learner Centred Design, UCL Knowledge Lab and advisor on Nord Anglia's digitalisation strategy, said, "There's no question in my mind that to flourish in our AI-rich world, students need to learn mastery of their own thinking processes as well as a level of mastery of new technologies. This means they need to develop advanced thinking skills such as metacognition. This will not only ensure that they are excellent at learning whatever they need and be able to apply that learning whenever they need it but also that they can differentiate themselves from AI technologies whose metacognitive abilities are yet to get off the starting blocks."

