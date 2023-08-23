Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Dieser Pennystock hat offenbar das "Must-Have" für jeden Technologie-Konzern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 252092 | ISIN: US2283681060 | Ticker-Symbol: CWN
Tradegate
23.08.23
09:30 Uhr
81,50 Euro
+0,50
+0,62 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CROWN HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CROWN HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
81,0081,5015:06
81,0081,5012:06
ACCESSWIRE
23.08.2023 | 14:26
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Crown Holdings, Inc.: Earth911 Podcast: Crown Holding's Jennifer Bogs on Making Aluminum More Sustainable

Previously published by Earth911

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2023 / How can we make one of the most recycled materials more sustainable? Meet Jennifer Bogs, director of global sustainability at Crown Holdings, Inc., one of the largest aluminum can manufacturers worldwide at $12.9 billion in annual sales.

Continue reading here.

Crown Holdings, Inc., Wednesday, August 23, 2023, Press release picture

Image courtesy of Earth911

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Crown Holdings, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Crown Holdings, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/crown-holdings-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Crown Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/776258/Earth911-Podcast-Crown-Holdings-Jennifer-Bogs-on-Making-Aluminum-More-Sustainable

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.