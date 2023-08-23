A group of researchers from Italy investigated the economic competitiveness of various ground mounted and floating PV systems with regard to cost and performance, taking into consideration revenues due to reduced water evaporations. They found that the use of non-evaporated water at photovoltaic system sites can achieve revenues greater than $3/kW if used for irrigation and higher than $4/kW if sold to generate hydroelectricity.A group of Italian researchers has investigated the cost competitiveness of nine different floating PV (FPV) configurations installed on a water basin in Southern Italy, ...

