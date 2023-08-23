Radian Generation Unites Software Portfolio Onto One Platform: Radian Digital

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2023 / Radian Generation, a leading solutions provider for renewables, revealed its strategy to combine three powerful software products, LENS, GREEN IT, and GAR®, onto the company's unified platform - Radian Digital. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to empower the renewable energy industry by bringing comprehensive solutions to critical energy infrastructure.

Radian Digital, a full life-cycle software platform for renewable energy, aims to unite the strength of these proven software solutions for owners, operators, and investors alike. By integrating their capabilities into one cohesive platform, businesses can experience a streamlined and powerful transformation. Radian Digital further solidifies Radian Generation's value proposition of maximizing efficiency, mitigating risks, and boosting profitability in renewable energy, elevating the company's position in the market.

"Our platform unifies the power of our diverse software offerings, equipping renewable energy stakeholders with unparalleled tools to enhance development activities, optimize performance, and make data-drive decisions with ease," stated Andrew Eisenberg, President and Chief Technology Officer at Radian Generation. "With Radian Digital, we are propelling the industry forward into an era of smarter and more efficient renewable energy deployment and operations."

Key Features of Radian Digital include:

Development: Optimize project development activities with tools for progress tracking, budget management, financial modeling, stakeholder CRM, and more. Collaboration: Meant for cross-functional teams with a shared workspace, individual assignments and pre-defined workflows for efficient, auditable deliverables and compliance. Performance: track project data and improve results with reliable and flexible connections and KPI calculations. Land Control: Streamline and automate landowner payment calculations, including an extensive AP interface and ERP sync. NERC: A reliable, automated digital platform for managing NERC regulatory requirements.

"We are excited to introduce Radian Digital as the next evolution in renewable energy asset management," said Eric Baller, Chief Product Officer of Radian Generation. "By combining our software portfolio into a single platform, we are empowering our clients to protect and enhance each project's value."

Radian Digital is available for immediate implementation. Existing clients will have the option of expanding their current solution with additional elements of the platform. For more information about Radian Digital and how it can transform your business, please visit www.radiangen.com/software.

Radian Generation was founded in 2013 on the core principle of driving sustainable growth in the renewable energy industry. Our team is dedicated to empowering energy transformation and making a positive impact on the environment. Leveraging a powerful combination of industry experts and a state-of-the-art digital platform, we offer unparalleled and comprehensive solutions. We work with our clients to provide software and services that maximize efficiency, mitigate risks, and boost profitability.

