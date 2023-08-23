Sidney Resources Corp.: Sidney Resources Corporation Reports High-Grade Gold Assays up to 171 g/t Gold from Initial Testing at the Walla Walla Project, Warren, Idaho.

COEUR D' ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2023 / Sidney Resources Corporation (OTC PINK:SDRC) is happy to report the results of three assays performed on ore from the Walla Walla Mine. These preliminary test findings for the Walla Walla Project near Warren, Idaho, were processed by Andrew Thad Marvin, PE, and COO of Marvin Minerals (a division of Marvin's).

The Walla Walla Project is located within the Marshall Lake Mining District of Idaho County, Idaho. Approximately 10 miles from Sidney's Lucky Ben Project, the Walla Walla Mine is a high-grade gold vein located near the historic Kimberly Mining District, which successfully produced over 1,000,000 ounces of gold.

Figure 1: aerial image of the Walla Walla Project

The obtained assay results represent a significant advancement in comprehending the composition of the ore found within the Walla Walla Project. There are numerous reasons for excitement. Extensive research on the ore has led to the identification of a highly effective collector metal for use with the ore at the Walla Walla Mine, which has demonstrated a remarkable enhancement of 450% in the gold extraction from the ore, surpassing the performance of our previously most efficient collector metal. Preliminary findings indicate a potential recovery rate of up to 92% for precious metals (PMs) obtained from the treated ore. This figure represents a 12% increase compared to the commonly observed industry benchmark of 80%. It should be noted that via continued improvement of the procedure, there exists a genuine possibility of surpassing the initial results in terms of percentage recovery. In the past The Walla Walla Mine has proven to be a challenging ore source for gold extraction, since numerous assays conducted on samples from the mine have consistently yielded results far lower than those obtained at Marvin's. One component of the MMOP System (Marvin Minerals Ore Processing System) entails doing a spectrum analysis of the ore in order to ascertain the optimal constituents for utilization in the "Secret Sauce" during the assaying process. It may be inferred that the Walla Walla Mine possesses ore that bears a striking resemblance to that of the Lucky Ben Mine. Marvin's will employ its specialist fire assaying technique to enhance comprehension of the optimal extraction methods for maximizing the yield of precious metals from the Lucky Ben testing and fine tuning of the under construction mill for bulk sampling of up to 1200 tons of material generated from directly drifting on the Lucky Ben vein over the coming months.

Test # Date Sample Weight (Grams) Raw Precious Metal Returned (g) Projected (g/tonne) Projected (oz/ton) Comments 1 5/22/2023 201 0.045 171.1 5.0 Ore Sample 1 2 5/22/2023 201 0.010 43.3 1.3 Ore Sample 1 (Different Collector Metal) 3 5/22/2023 308 0.004 6.9 0.2 Slag from 122 Total 710 0.059

Figure 2: Initial Test Results for the Walla Walla Mine using the MMOP System.

"We are very excited to see the continuation of high-grade assays in our recently acquired Walla Walla Project," said Sean-Rae Zalewski, Chief Executive Officer of Sidney Resources. "Regarded as a complex ore source for gold extraction by previous companies, we approached this challenge with determination and promptly devised a solution that has yielded outcomes even surpassing initial expectations."

Contact & Learn More:

Sidney Resources Corporation

Phone: 509-552-9858

dan@sdrccorp.com

Corporate Website: https://sidneyresources.com/

Corporate Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sidney-resources-corp/

Corporate Twitter: https://twitter.com/SDRCMINING

Corporate Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sidney_resources_corp/

About Sidney Resources Corp:

Sidney Resources Corporation is a green technology, clean water and clean refining company that strives to change the way the world develops. Our efforts will provide a cleaner world so our children can express their brilliance to the highest of their potential. Our future lies in our future generations' ability to problem solve without the toxins and carcinogens that inhibit development. Sidney is advancing technologies that will implement cleaner methods not only beneficial economically but designed to maintain a sustainable future.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SDRC/disclosure

SOURCE: Sidney Resources Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/776154/Sidney-Resources-Corporation-Reports-High-Grade-Gold-Assays-up-to-171-gt-Gold-from-Initial-Testing-at-the-Walla-Walla-Project-Warren-Idaho