Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2023) - Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (TSXV: GZD) (FSE: G6H) (OTCQB: GZDIF) ("Grizzly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has appointed Juby George-Vazé as an advisor to the Board.

Juby George-Vazé is a clinician and healthcare entrepreneur with 20 years driving innovation and successfully working on multibillion dollar efforts in corporate health insurance and finance. She is the founder of Globex Health, a digital health, value-based and social impact company focusing on reducing the burden of chronic illness, enabling an improved quality of eldercare and containing healthcare costs.

She is a co-organizer for a New York City based innovation and venture group that has mentored, supported and funded emerging technologies and entrepreneurs for over a decade. She has deep relationships with impact investors, family offices, serves on startup advisory boards and industry organizations such as Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA), Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), and IEEE Blockchain in Healthcare.

Mrs. George-Vazé holds several industry certifications and MBA from Pace University, New York. She has lifelong a special interest in commodities, farming, food as medicine and geology.

In conjunction with the appointment of Mrs. George-Vazé, the Board has authorized the issuance of 250,000 options to acquire common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.09 per common share, expiring on August 22, 2028 or earlier in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

ABOUT GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC.

Grizzly is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company with its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on developing its approximately 66,000 ha (approximately 165,000 acres) of precious and base metals properties in southeastern British Columbia. Grizzly is run by a highly experienced junior resource sector management team, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from early exploration stage through to feasibility stage.

On behalf of the Board,

GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC.

Brian Testo, CEO, President

For further information, please visit our website at www.grizzlydiscoveries.com or contact:

Nancy Massicotte

Corporate Development

Tel: 604-507-3377

Email: nancy@grizzlydiscoveries.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/178187