Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2023) - Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (TSXV: ELE) (OTCQX: ELEMF) ("Elemental Altus" or "the Company") announces that it has entered into a binding agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire two existing royalties (the "Royalties") from RCF Opportunities Fund L.P. ("RCF") for consideration of US$10,000,000 payable in common shares of Elemental Altus (the "Acquisition"). The Royalties include an aggregate 0.68% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on the Cactus Project in Arizona ("Cactus Project"), which is 100% owned by Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. ("Arizona Sonoran" or "ASCU"), and a 0.5% gross revenue royalty ("GRR") on the Nyanga Project in Gabon ("Nyanga Project"), which is 100% owned by Armada Metals Limited (ASX:AMM) ("Armada").

Acquisition Highlights

0.68% NSR 1 on the advanced development stage Cactus Project Cactus is a brownfields porphyry copper project in Arizona which produced 200,000 short tons of copper between 1974 and 1984 Project is located on private land, has major development permits in place and is 100% owned by ASCU Timely acquisition as a heap leach preliminary feasibility study (" PFS ") is underway and is expected to substantially rescale the project with the addition of the adjacent Parks / Salyer deposit, targeting 45-50,000 short tons of annual copper production over an approximately 30 year life of mine

on the advanced development stage Cactus Project 0.5% GRR on the exploration stage Nyanga Project, a highly-prospective magmatic nickel-copper sulphide project in Gabon with royalty coverage of 2,725km 2

Adds RCF as a new shareholder to Elemental Altus' high quality and institution-focused share register

Frederick Bell, CEO of Elemental Altus, commented:

"We are pleased to continue to enhance our portfolio through the additions of the Cactus and Nyanga royalties and also welcome RCF, a highly recognised and credible mining investor, to our share register. The Cactus royalty substantially bolsters our advanced development pipeline with a uniquely de-risked copper asset in a premier jurisdiction. Operator Arizona Sonoran has demonstrated an outstanding rate of progress since acquiring the mine, and we eagerly anticipate the upcoming PFS expected to showcase the potential scale of the operation. In addition, the Nyanga royalty offers exposure to district scale discovery opportunities led by a highly-experienced exploration team."

Terms of the Acquisition

Elemental Altus has agreed to pay consideration of US$10,000,000 for the Royalties through the issuance of 11,111,111 Elemental Altus common shares at a price of C$1.20 per share. The shares issued to RCF will represent approximately 5.7% of the Company's enlarged share capital.

Closing is expected to occur on or before October 31, 2023, and is subject to certain conditions including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V").

Cactus Project Overview

The Cactus Project, formerly named Sacaton, is 100% owned by Arizona Sonoran. The project is situated on private land in Pinal County, Arizona, the US's leading copper producing state and 7th ranked mining jurisdiction globally, per the Fraser Institute's 2022 Investment Attractiveness Index.

The Cactus Project has an Indicated Resource of 151.8 million short tons @ 0.531% total copper ('CuT') for 806,000 short tons of contained copper, and an Inferred Resource of 449.9 million short tons @ 0.544% CuT for 2.45Mt of contained copper. Of the Inferred Resource, 143.6 million tons @ 1.015% CuT for 1.46Mt of contained copper is from the Parks/Salyer deposit2.

A PFS is targeted for release by operator ASCU by the end of Q1 2024, incorporating the Parks/Salyer deposit and the resumption of open pit mining at Cactus.

The Cactus Project previously produced from the Sacaton open pit, which extends to a depth of 317m and produced 38.1 million short tons of ore, recovering 200,000 short tons of copper, 27,455 ounces of gold and 759,000 ounces of silver.

Elemental Altus' royalty covers the majority of the combined Cactus project area and Resource, excluding the 0.64km2 Bronco Creek tenement estimated to cover approximately 25% of the Parks/Salyer Resource and 10-15% of the total Resource.

For more information on the Cactus Project, please visit https://arizonasonoran.com/.

Nyanga Project Overview

The Nyanga Project is 100% owned by Armada. The project is located in the Nyanga Province of southern Gabon. The project, consisting of two expansive tenements, extends for more than 75km of strike length and covers a land package of 2,725km2.

The project hosts multiple mafic-ultramafic intrusions which can host large scale nickel-copper sulphide deposits, principally along two significant trends, the Libonga-Matchiti Trend (LMT) and the Ngongo-Yoyo Trend (NYT). Armada Metals have commenced geophysical testing of the licence areas to generate targets across the whole belt following a successful Stage 1 diamond drilling program during 2022.

Armada boasts a management team and board with a strong track record of success exploring in Africa. Key members of the exploration staff were part of the Ivanhoe Mines exploration team awarded the 2015 PDAC Thayer Lindsley Award for an International Mineral Discovery at Kamoa, which has a current pre-development Indicated Resource of 38Mt Cu at 2.74% Cu3.

For more information on the Nyanga Project, please visit https://armadametals.com.au/.

About Elemental Altus Royalties Corp.

Elemental Altus is an income generating precious metals royalty company with 10 producing royalties and a diversified portfolio of pre-production and discovery stage assets. The Company is focused on acquiring uncapped royalties and streams over producing, or near-producing, mines operated by established counterparties, as well as generating royalties on new discoveries.

Notes

1 0.68% NSR royalty on the Cactus Project has an associated buydown right, allowing the operator the option to repurchase 0.14% for consideration of US$1,913,333. The buydown right may be exercised at any time prior to July 10, 2025, after which the right will expire.

2 Technical Report titled "NI 43-101-Compliant Mineral Resource Estimate and Technical Report, Parks/Salyer" effective September 26, 2022 and dated November 10, 2022, prepared by Stantec Consulting Services and posted under Arizona Sonoran Copper Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

3 Please refer to Ivanhoe Mines website for more detail. https://ivanhoemines.com/projects/kamoa-kakula-project/.

Qualified Person

Richard Evans, FAusIMM, is Senior Vice President Technical for Elemental Altus, and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.

