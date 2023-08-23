Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for OncoZenge AB is updated (440/23)

On August 3, 2023, the shares in OncoZenge AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to the Company's decision to pause the development of BupiZenge and the intention to seek a company within the life science sector to make a reverse take-over or to merge with. The Company has further stated that if a reverse take-over or a merger is not deemed possible, or if sufficient financing is not secured, the alternative is to liquidate the Company. On August 21, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information that three board members had resigned from the Company's board of directors, thereby the board of directors only consisted of one board member. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in OncoZenge AB (ONCOZ, ISIN code SE0015504097, order book ID 216185). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.