Mittwoch, 23.08.2023
Dieser Pennystock hat offenbar das "Must-Have" für jeden Technologie-Konzern
WKN: A2QNQR | ISIN: SE0015504097 | Ticker-Symbol: 8LY
Frankfurt
23.08.23
08:47 Uhr
0,162 Euro
-0,030
-15,68 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
23.08.2023 | 15:22
89 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for OncoZenge AB is updated (440/23)

On August 3, 2023, the shares in OncoZenge AB (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to the Company's decision to pause the
development of BupiZenge and the intention to seek a company within the life
science sector to make a reverse take-over or to merge with. The Company has
further stated that if a reverse take-over or a merger is not deemed possible,
or if sufficient financing is not secured, the alternative is to liquidate the
Company. 

On August 21, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information that
three board members had resigned from the Company's board of directors, thereby
the board of directors only consisted of one board member. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company can
be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in
substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial
instruments. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in OncoZenge AB (ONCOZ, ISIN code
SE0015504097, order book ID 216185). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
