Global Environment & Technology Foundation: Global Water Challenge and Cargill Launch Impactful New Projects to Expand Access to Safe Drinking Water in Brazil

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2023 / During World Water Week 2023, Global Water Challenge (GWC) and Cargill announced the launch of new projects in Brazil in partnership with Brazilian-based non-profit organizations. This initiative supports Cargill's global commitment to addressing local water challenges and specifically improving access to safe drinking water in communities in priority regions.

Cargill and GWC launched its Cargill Currents platform in 2021 to address water challenges faced by local communities. The program supports access to safe drinking water and sanitation, and enhanced water security in priority regions by tailoring to the specific needs of the target communities. The global program is expected to benefit more than 150,000 people by the end of 2024. Building on this partnership, Cargill and GWC are expanding their efforts across Brazil by constructing sanitation facilities and water supply systems, which will significantly improve drinking water provision, community health and the overall well-being of Brazilian community members throughout seven projects across five municipalities and watersheds.

The new projects in Brazil, managed by GWC through the Cargill Currents platform, are designed to build community resilience, promote economic development and deliver multiple socio-economic and sustainability co-benefits beyond water access alone. These initiatives will prioritize efforts to promote community health and livelihoods by improving access to safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH).

"Because of our position as a connector of the food system, Cargill has the unique ability to develop holistic water solutions that drive impact-at-scale. That's why we've set a global ambition to enable a water positive impact across our operations, supply chains and communities by 2030," said Michelle Grogg, Vice President of Corporate Responsibility at Cargill. "Partnering with organizations like Global Water Challenge is just one way we are working to strengthen local water systems. Together we will continue to drive sustainable change in communities where it is needed most."

Following a Call for Proposals and a rigorous review process, Cargill and GWC have selected and partnered with the following organizations to drive and implement the in-country execution of the project's goals and initiatives:

ChildFund is a child-focused international development organization that helps deprived, excluded and vulnerable children to have the capacity to improve their lives and the opportunity to become young adults, parents and leaders who bring lasting and positive change in their communities. In Brazil, ChildFund has been working since 1966 to address challenges impacting Brazilian children living below the international poverty line. These challenges include inadequate education, poor health care and lack of access to safe drinking water. ChildFund works with local partners to provide support, protection and care for children so that they grow up healthy and strong. This work also includes improving water quality and preventing water-borne diseases and infant mortality.

Instituto de Projetos e Pesquisas Socioambientais (IPESA) is a Brazilian NGO comprising experts and environmental activists working to build a sustainable society that balances economic growth, preservation of natural resources and social justice. IPESA has worked extensively in Brazil to train on appropriate water management and improving water and sanitation access in rural communities.

These two organizations will play an instrumental role in ensuring that project activities are implemented in collaboration with the local communities in the following Brazilian municipalities: Luís Eduardo Magalhães, São Desidério, Santarém, São Félix do Xingu and Rio Verde. Key interventions include community upliftment and improving clean water access through the construction and rehabilitation of water supply and distribution systems, the development of water treatment systems, the promotion of effective water systems management, WASH education and training - particularly to reduce water-borne diseases and the empowerment of communities through training in financial and entrepreneurship skills.

"This World Water Week, we celebrate the power of collective action and partnerships that galvanize sustainable solutions to address water access challenges," said Monica Ellis, CEO of Global Water Challenge. "Cargill's global commitment to addressing critical needs in priority regions and building community resilience is commendable. As the partnership is at the core of GWC's water stewardship programs, we are excited to be a part of these continued efforts through the expansion of our partnership with Cargill into Brazil. Brazil will form part of a growing list of countries and communities where livelihoods are being positively impacted through our partnership."

The Cargill Currents platform is one example of how Cargill is working toward its global ambition to enable water-positive impacts across their operations, supply chains and communities by 2030, in alignment with United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 6. The Cargill Currents program, in partnership with GWC, started in 2021 and has implemented 13 projects in Cameroon, Ghana, Ivory Coast, India and the United States, positively impacting nearly 48,000 people to date. The newly launched projects in Brazil are expected to benefit an estimated 41,000 people with improved water access, sanitation and hygiene. By the end of 2024, Cargill Currents initial investments aim to benefit up to 150,000 people with improved WASH in priority communities and basins around the world. Additional projects are in development for Europe, North America and West Africa.

Across the world, Cargill is dedicated to effectively balancing and addressing the shared water challenges of availability, quality and access to safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene, using an approach that is informed by local context. You can learn more about Cargill's commitment to water here.

# # #

About Cargill

Cargill helps the world's food system work for you. We connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and families with everyday essentials - from the food they eat, to the ground they walk on. Our 160,000 team members worldwide innovate purposefully, empowering our partners and communities as we work to nourish the world safely, responsibly, and sustainably raise feed. This includes our 11,000 colleagues in Brazil, where we have worked since 1965 to make our global vision a local reality. The possibilities are limitless, from feeds that reduce methane emissions to renewable fuels based on waste from feeds meal synergies. But our values remain the same. We put people first. We got further. We do the right thing. And that's how Cargill meets the changing needs of the people we call neighbors and the planet we call home - today and for generations to come. For more information, visit Cargill.com.

About Global Water Challenge?(GWC)

Global Water Challenge (GWC) is a coalition of leading organizations deploying expertise and networks to advance global water security and achieve universal access to safe and affordable drinking water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) in communities around the world. Since 2006, GWC has positively impacted over 3 million across Africa, the Americas and Asia with clean water access, and its campaigns, tools, data, and best practices reach millions more. In collaboration with multi-sector partners, GWC engages in action - catalyzing financial resources and driving innovative programming for sustainable, local solutions. For more information, please visit globalwaterchallenge.org.

Press Information

Emily Webster - media@cargill.com

Madeline Flamik - madeline.flamik@globalwaterchallenge.org





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Global Environment & Technology Foundation (GETF) on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Global Environment & Technology Foundation (GETF)

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/global-environment-technology-foundation-getf

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Global Environment & Technology Foundation (GETF)

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/776273/Global-Water-Challenge-and-Cargill-Launch-Impactful-New-Projects-to-Expand-Access-to-Safe-Drinking-Water-in-Brazil