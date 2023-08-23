Braskem Takes The Lead In Solving Human Rights Issues In The Plastics Supply Chain

Originally published by Forbes

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2023 / Braskem has been committed to process safety, environmental excellence and respect for human rights since its inception through various mergers in 2002. The global chemical and plastics company has been hailed as an exemplar in an industry known for its contamination of air, soil and water.

When Braskem's salt mines under the town of Maceió in the north of Brazil were allegedly associated with cracks that destabilized homes, leading to the relocation of thousands of people in the affected communities, the company took immediate action.

"This was clearly a moment to show leadership not only by taking action to safeguard lives, but also by taking our social engagement to the next level," said Elaine Santos de Santana, Social Responsibility and Human Rights Manager at Braskem.

Promoting human rights

Speaking at SAP Sapphire in São Paulo, de Santana explained that for Braskem, delivering sound business to the communities where it operates is an important pillar of its sustainable development strategy, a commitment strengthened after the Maceió events.

Creating a renewable plastics supply chain. Image courtesy of BRASKEM

